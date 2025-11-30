A video of Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has emerged online amid his legal battle with his daughter-in-law

The late singer's father, who rocked a stylish black suit, also thrilled viewers with a Yoruba song in the viral video

Aloba's video, however, triggered reactions as it came a few days after he called out Wunmi, making bold allegations against her

The father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has caught attention with a recent video of him in a black suit.

The video, which also captured Aloba singing a song in the Yoruba language, showed him stepping out in style, striking different poses for the camera.

Mohbad’s father shares video of him rocking a black suit. Credit: mohbadad/wunmi

Source: Instagram

The video comes after Mohbad's dad declared that the singer's widow, Omowunmi Aloba, was never legally married to his son and insisted that a DNA test must be carried out on her son, Liam Aloba.

He alleged that after accusing Wunmi of being unfaithful, Mohbad revoked his initial commitment to formalising the marriage.

“He said he caught her with another man, informed his friend Myson and his elder sibling and mother, and then decided to tell me. That was why he called off the wedding plans.”

Recall that Wunmi had filed a legal notice at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja to forestall any unauthorised attempt to assume control of the late singer’s estate.

Mohbad’s father shares fun video amid legal battle with daughter-in-law. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The video of Mohbad's father in a suit amid the legal battle with Wunmi is below:

Reactions trail Mohbad's father's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as many criticised the singer's father. Read them below:

thatmumof5 commented:

"Baba toh yokun leyin iku omo ha Jesu ipin yii o ni je temi loruko Jesu. Amin."

sirwilliams00 said:

"lol…your child dey morgue but you dey drip,this one no fit pray say make God spare him son life then take him own o."

shezcute commented:

"Was he not wailing on a podcast recently??? Not all parent deserves to be a parent. I don’t expect him to mourn forever but trying to shine on your son’s demise is irritable."

keejeebam said:

"Baba oshi,doing radarada up and down whilst he refused to buru d son,God forbid a father like u."

ÒLUWASÉÛÑ🇳🇬 wrote:

"No be Mohbad Suit be that."

per_yardfabrics commented:

"Please can someone ask this man what his son did wrong Maybe his son offended him before his death that he has decided to punish the boy by not burying him. He is all happy and joyful while the boy’s corpse lie in the mortuary."

momma_louis said:

"U dey glow differently since ur pikin kpai."

jaiyejju said:

"He is a jealous father. He’s starting to compete with his son Adura again. I feel so sorry for the people who think he is actually looking for justice for Mohbad. Hmmm."

irene.ok commented:

"All he wanted all along was wealth! Nothing anybody won tell me."

Fabiyi claims proof of Mohbad's alleged murder

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Yomi Fabiyi, claimed that he had a video of how the late ex-Marlian signee, Mohbad, was murdered.

He claimed that the video was sent to him by Mohbad's younger brother, Adura, who intended to extort money from him.

In the video, the activist named the singer’s widow, Wunmi Cynthia Aloba, and others as suspects.

Source: Legit.ng