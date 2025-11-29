Jarvis, aka Jadrolita, has unboxed a new robot costume in a video making waves on social media

The TikTok star, who revealed VeryDarkMan bought it for her from China, shared her next plan

The social media critic's gift to Peller's love interest has sparked mixed reactions

Nigerian TikToker and streamer Jarvis (Jadrolita), whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, on Friday, November 28, shared a video showing a gift she received from online critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

She shared how she had reached out to the critic while he was in China to help her procure the costume. According to her, it could only be found in the Asian country.

Appreciating VeryDarkMan, Jarvis flaunted a robot costume in a video.

Clapping back at netizens who have repeatedly taunted her over her robot content, Jarvis revealed she would be making her next video with her new costume.

"I am ready for you all. She left her robot content. Shut up," she said in the video.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Jarvis added a caption:

"Congratulations to me! I’m so excited. Thanks to VeryDarkBlackMan, God will bless you for helping me get this costume that I have been searching for a long time. Guys, get ready for Jarvis Prime."

The video of Jarvis unboxing her new robot costume from VeryDarkMan is below:

Reactions trail VeryDarkMan's gift to Jarvis

AgbomUdoka said:

"Jarvis and VDM??? What’s the link?"

whereinx_ reacted:

"One thing I love about we Nigerian is we love ourselves so much. Let's Love Lead."

heisromanrave wrote:

"I hear say she and peller don break up because of she Dey cheat."

powerchibueze wrote:

"Omoo lowkey VDM don Dey do for Jarvis wetin peller suppose Dey do for am."

bidsman commented:

"Very dark man fit Dey run her parole."

Darz230 wrote:

"Am I the only one that hate this girl since i heard she cheated on peller."

WizwealthW wrote:

"But why the robot costume come get eyes for the yansh side."

Billion_benn said:

"If two people don dey knack dem go start to resemble each other. Look closely, you can see the boy face."

ceaserparanoid commented:

"Since I blacklisted so many names on Twitter that I don't want to ever hear or see anything about them again. Peller included, let me add this one too. I don't have time for nonsense."

coachwilfredasuquo said:

"My President is an impact! Your fans must vote for my President when it’s time for RATELS to take over oooo."

princessiby wrote:

"Hmmmmm! Collecting something from vdmumu, okay oooo. Sha don't cry to us when he starts to drag you ooopp."

