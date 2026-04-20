Videos from the Ooni of Ife's estranged wife Queen Naomi's birthday party have emerged on social media

A heartwarming video showing Ooni's first son, Tadenikawo, energetic moves at his mother's party, also went viral

Reacting, social media users gushed about Ooni's son as they celebrated his mother on her new age

Queen Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Sunday, April 20, 2026, celebrated her 33rd birthday by throwing a birthday dinner for her family and friends.

One of the popular faces sighted at the event was Mabel Makun, the ex-wife of comedian AY Live.

Ooni of Ife's first son Prince Tadenikawo celebrates his mother's birthday in style. Credit: queennaomi/ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

The highlight from the event was Ooni's first son, Prince Tadenikawo's action at his mother's birthday celebration.

A video circulating on social media showed the young prince dancing as he joined others in singing a birthday song for his mother.

Recall that in 2024, Queen Naomi made headlines after she organised a funfair for children in Ibadan, Oyo state. Unfortunately, a stampede occurred, and many lives were lost. She was later arrested and detained for several weeks before being granted bail.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni threw shades at his estranged wife at an event.

Nigerians gush about Ooni of Ife's first son over display at his mother Queen Naomi's birthday. Credit: queennaomi

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, the traditional ruler mentioned how people used to make fun of him before he got married, but later, he married 'by fire, by force', and people began complaining that his wife used to follow him around.

He also stated that his wife had left him, but now he had seven more wives. Three of his spouses, who were present at the ceremony, cheered and laughed at the king's comments.

The video of Ooni of Ife's first son's display at his mother's birthday is below:

A video of Mabel Makun and Ooni's first son at his mother's birthday party is below:

Fans gush about Ooni's first son

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

margaretekpor1 commented:

"Very happy and energetic child. Blessed him."

padqueen88 reacted:

"He looked so much like Ooni."

alhajakudirat_jewelries said:

"God bless you my prince may God Almighty continue to protect and watch over you."

dupeajayi2015 commented:

"Tade bobo ,the rank Xerox of Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi . A great replica, toothless gapped, dark skin, left-handed, cheerful and lively, highly cerebral, articulate and a happy personality to be with."

mercyjames23 said:

"Omo Ojaja himself, this is the throne boy obviously, the mum is paying the price, they did not allow her to enjoy iyawo oba, she will enjoy iya Oba."

v_pretzy commented:

"He doesn't even know he is going to be Ooni of Ife one day. Lovely."

Ooni bonds with his first son

Legit.ng previously reported that Ooni of Ife and his first son made waves over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who appeared delighted to be with his son, was seen standing as the prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment was when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to bid goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted he wanted to stay with his father instead.

Source: Legit.ng