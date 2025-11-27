Anita Joseph was recently caught up in an exchange with an inquisitive netizen who questioned her about her husband, MC Fish

The Nollywood actress's response sparked reactions as it further fueled the rumours about her marriage

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood producer Stanley Onto claimed her husband had left their matrimonial home

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph's marriage to MC Fish has remained a topic on social media, with an inquisitive netizen making a bold move to question her.

Reacting to Anita's most recent video on her Facebook page, the netizen, in a bid to know what was going on in her marriage, asked if the rumours were true.

Anita Joseph exchanges words with inquisitive netizen over her marriage. Credit: realanitajospeh

Source: Instagram

The netizen identified as Oke Orji asked,

"Wey your husband? Abi wetin we dey hear na true?"

Responding in the comment section, Anita Joseph clapped back by saying,

"Buy gold if you get money, leave chochocho."

Anita Joseph's response comes following allegations that her husband, MC Fish, left their home following a marital dispute.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood filmmaker and blogger Stanley Ontop claimed that MC Fish had left their matrimonial home for another woman and that Anita allegedly threw out his bag during the dispute.

The allegation quickly spread, drawing intense attention to the couple’s relationship.

A screenshot of Anita Joseph's response to the inquisitive netizen is below:

Anita Joseph's response to a curious netizen about her marriage. Credit: realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Anita Joseph's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Ali Ushie said:

"Na so e supposed be some cele no dey ever reply weather for good or bad them no get time . Make she Anita dey dish am out as every Hot lol."

Assumpta Anusionwu reacted:

"Anita Joseph even if it crashed u didn't kill person old soldier go better one come nd stay."

Nkechi Adaobi said:

"but wait oo. Is it a big deal? Husband go another husband come. It is only our kids that must not be lost. Anita if it's true, may God be with you."

Wllz Obi reacted:

"Whenever I see the truth I will say it. Let's be honest, this woman here gave her husband true love. I don't live with them but I know that this woman genuinely brought out her heart to love that guy, she wanted happiness and she gave the guy happiness. If truly that guy left her for another woman for no good reason, then he didn't do well. My dear Anita, take heart."

Jones Derry said:

"Na true say fish leave the soup?"

Pearl Beauty said:

"Madam I hear say your breakfast was well served ,next time allow the man first ,you don't buy love allow love to find you."

Ogochukwu Daniel wrote:

"It's it true."

Anita Joseph preaches in church

Legit.ng previously reported that a clip of Anita Joseph preaching in church captured attention online.

The actress was spotted on a church pulpit in a long dress and a matching scarf, preaching passionately.

Her video has caused so many reactions online, with her fans and critic sharing their hot takes.

Source: Legit.ng