Verydarkman has come under fire from an Igbo man, Tochukwu Harrison Mmaduboallor, following his recent visit to China

This was triggered by a series of videos the social media activist made as he surveyed some of the suppliers and manufacturers in the Asian country

Mr Tochukwu Harrison pointed out how VDM’s mission was allegedly aimed at destroying the livelihood of Igbo businessmen

Nigerian social media critic, VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been called out by an Igbo man, Tochukwu Harrison Mmaduboallor, following his recent visit to China.

In a heated video shared online, Tochukwu, an indigenous MC, directly accused the controversial influencer of allegedly harming the businesses of Igbo men in China.

Verydarkman under fire as man alleges damage to Igbomen trade in China. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

This reaction comes after VDM posted clips of himself touring several companies in China, expressing his intention to bridge the gap between Chinese manufacturers and Nigerian consumers.

However, Tochukwu argued that this move was exposing trade secrets many Igbo businessmen rely on to survive in China. According to him, the success of these businesses heavily depends on confidentiality.

"Business is all about secrecy," he said. "Real businessmen don’t introduce their suppliers to their customers."

He emphasised that a trader cannot spend over 2 million naira on a flight to come back home to sell their goods in a way they wouldn’t get their profit back.

Tochukwu also highlighted the sacrifices many Igbo men make in China, including sleeping on the streets, just to make a living.

He concluded by stressing that Igbo men dominate the Nigerian business scene in China more than any other tribe, and VDM’s actions could disproportionately affect them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on VDM's drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

davido_dailyu said:

"Bike wey vdm post dem dey sell 400k Una go say na 2.2m tif."

dio_zikhadon said:

"Saying many things without making single point

1african_star said:

"Bro, he can’t damage the business we have been doing business before he came. He will go, and we will continue doing our business. We love the way you speak out. My father says a tree cannot make a forest. We didn’t even know he’s in China. He’s not even in the main factory so never mind, bro."

ebubemiracle101 said:

"Ana akogheri."

kingzaza002 said:

"I’m not in support of you in this one allow that young man to do what he needs to do. This country is difficult. This country is not easy for anybody and our people are making prices of things to skyrocket. Please allow him to do what he needs to do For this country to be better.

"Please don’t say this again my brother I love you so much and I like what you’re doing online but this particular one you’re doing today I’m not in support of it withdraw from it immediately our people are making prices of things very terrible for other people to afford. Things are difficult a lot already in this country. Why do you want to support the suffering of the citizens of this country. I really don’t like this, but anyway your mouth belongs to you."

malachi78950 said:

"So you are happy that things dey expensive chai."

_pac_kelvin said:

"So electric bike is actually 400k them Dey sell am 1.2m here😂😂😂."

ako.nitrocool said:

"U for tag him bro."

daaboss_autos said:

"Bro forgot talk u see Igbo men? We need to bring down price in doing business our greed is too much."

uchechukwunwankwo63 said:

"We d Igbo did not send u this one I r doingooo."

marve_moses said:

"You don put tribalism inside,na only Igbo men dey import good???nna zukwanike."

Verydarkman faces backlash after man links him to Igbo business troubles. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan reacts to Nkechi Blessing's photo

Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan tackled Nollywood star Nkechi Blessing over her message to the gym-goer who leaked her picture.

The critic fired at Nkechi, sharing a video of her referring to him as an animal after he called her out over her product.

He also promised a N500,000 reward for the individual who leaked the picture on social media.

Source: Legit.ng