TikTok star Jarvis has responded to her colleague Peller's bold allegations about her involvement in money laundering

Jarvis, via her manager, threatened legal action against Peller, her rumoured love interest

The recent update, following the social media uproar that trailed Peller's bold revelation, has further ignited reactions online

Popular TikToker Amadou Elizabeth, known as Jadrolita or Jarvis, has, through her manager, threatened to sue her colleague and streamer, Hamzat Habeeb, also called Peller, over a money laundering allegation.

Jarvis' management reacts to Peller's money laundering allegation. Credit: realjadrolita/peller089

Source: Instagram

The dispute began on social media after Peller, in a viral video, boldly claimed that some TikTok creators laundered money through the platform’s gifting feature.

Sparking buzz online, Peller implied that his rumoured love interest, Jarvis, was involved in the alleged money laundering scheme.

Jarvis’ management debunks allegations

Aiso Entertainment, Jarvis’ management, recently broke its silence, describing the accusation as false, defamatory, and damaging to their client's reputation.

Jarvis’ management stated that the remarks could mislead viewers and negatively affect her professional relationships with brands and partners.

Demanding a public apology in the next 48 hours, Aiso Entertainment added:

“Failure to comply within 48 hours will compel us to pursue all available legal remedies to vindicate Jadrolita’s rights and hold accountable those responsible for this reputational sabotage.”

Jarvis addresses Peller's money laundering allegation against her. Credit: realjadrolita/peller089

Source: Instagram

Read the response from Jarvis’s management to Peller’s allegations against her:

Reactions as Jarvis threatens to sue Peller

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many took sides. Read the comments below:

SemiNigerian commented:

"Imagine writing such to someone you’re in a romantic relationship with."

anaeldairy wrote:

"This is a whole novel just to say someone lied about Jadrolita, but okay. Props to Jadrolita’s team for shutting down the false accusation with receipts and clarity. Social media rumors can ruin careers in hours, this kind of statement is necessary."

Dauditor ACA commented:

"You dey write petition for man wey dey upstairs with you for the same house."

RichyDonPapa said:

"You should’ve stayed quiet and let Trump’s invasion tweet dominate the trends. But no, you had to jump in with your statement to trend & now you can easily poke the EFCC into sniffing around your finances. If they find anything, you’re finished."

zico_guru commented:

"Jarvis already saw the red flags, but because she has built her career around Peller, it’s difficult for her to quit whatever rubbish they’re doing. They prioritize social media trends over their peace of mind."

Ovokiss said:

"Lol Print your account statements, let's see it."

Tonybrainy said:

"Na family matter But na EFCC go settle am."

Anointing619 commented:

"Am I the only one that want to see what will happen after 48hours if her husband does not apologise? Watch out for "iyawo peller" part 2."

indulge_tweets said:

"Wo, when EFCC invites her, she ll explain sources of every 5m that has ever entered her account."

Jarvis shuts down pregnancy rumours

Legit.ng previously reported that TikTok star Jarvis responded to Peller’s public pregnancy request with a firm ultimatum.

She questioned Peller's intentions after he begged her to make babies like Priscy and Juma Jux.

Jarvis pointed out that as against his boyfriends's wish, influencer Priscy didn’t get pregnant out of wedlock.

Source: Legit.ng