Rumours that Burna Boy sacked his mother, Bose Ogulu, as his manager recently went viral on social media

The claim comes as the Grammy Award winner continues to trend on social media over reports of low ticket sales

His sister and singer Nissi have addressed the rumours, stirring reactions from Nigerian netizens on X.

Nissi, singer and sister of Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has debunked viral rumours on social media about the Afrobeats star and his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, parting ways.

This comes after rumours surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, that the Grammy Award winner had sacked his mum as his manager.

Rumours about Burna Boy sacking his mother trends on X.

ChaftsAfrica, sharing an alleged Instagram Story post by Burna Boy, claimed the singer had decided that his mother would no longer be his manager.

"Burna Boy officially decided that his mother will no longer manage his career. According to the announcement, it’s time for him to separate business from family: 'Let my mother be my mother, and let my manager be my manager,' " ChaftsAfrica wrote in a tweet that has gone viral.

A netizen also tweeted,

"Just heard Burna Boy fired his mom; this whole thing is getting crazier."

The tweet caught the singer's sister's attention, and she stated that it was fake news.

Burna Boy's sister Nissi addresses viral rumours singer sacked his mother.

The rumours emerged online amid the reports of low ticket sales at Burna Boy's show.

Did Burna Boy sack his mum in the past?

Vanguard reported in 2014 that Burna Boy took to his Twitter account to announce to his fans that his mother would no longer be his manager.

According to him:

"It’s been a long road to where I am today, and my mother, Bose Ogulu, has managed me the best she could up until this point, and I am grateful... At this point in my life and career, it is time to let my mother be my mother and let my manager be my manager; therefore, Bose Ogulu is no longer my manager."

He later wrote on his Twitter account that he was excited to have his mum back and deleted the previous tweet he posted.

"So glad to have my mom and best friend back. No more business!!"

Reactions as Burna Boy's sister debunks rumours

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the singer's sister's response. Read them below:

JustKelechi reacted:

"People are just steady making up things now also saw a lot of fake videos going around."

Kaydeyofficial said:

"Nissi no worry we know it’s fake news, these guys just like to run with agenda and people will eat it up because of their hate for Burna Boy."

baddest_cash commented:

"I’m still trying to put my head together to understand where they get their news from? Until someone is used as scapegoat maybe others will stop circulating fake news."

arhcent said:

"Nissi, we need people to be held accountable. They are not faceless."

GuyMr0 commented:

"Tell your brother to get him/her arrested."

Why CP gave Burna Boy new name

Legit.ng previously reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest stirred up controversy after giving his arch-enemy, Burna Boy, a new name.

The hospitality entrepreneur had travelled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, with his close friend, Davido, to perform at the latter's concert.

After his performance, he expressed his excitement, saying he had performed at a stadium and that the people of Akwa Ibom knew his music, "dem sabi my gbedu."

