Angela Okorie and her ex-lover, Oil Money, have been caught up in another heated exchange online

The actress's former partner accused her of living a fake life as she shared an alleged chat with her brother

Okorie, in return, threw shade as she accused Oil Money of using AI to create an untrue impression about himself online

Oil Money, an ex-lover of Nollywood actress Angela Okorie, has resumed calling her out on social media as he accused her of living a fake life.

On Saturday, November 29, Oil Money shared an alleged WhatsApp chat between him and Angela's brother, who thanked him for sending N3 million to the actress's mother for her rent and upkeep.

According to the chat, the actress is said to have abandoned her mother. In another post, Oil Money dared the actress to purchase land to prove him wrong rather than flaunting a fake lifestyle online.

"Grandma Angela Okorie, I beg just try and buy common one land before you go dey form your fake big girl online," he wrote.

Screenshot of Oil Money's WhatsApp chat with Angela Okorie's alleged brother is below:

Angela Okorie throws shades

In a response via her Instagram story, the mother of one clapped back as she accused her former love interest of making use of AI to boost his social media page.

She wrote in part:

"Person wey all his pictures na AI is a pity he wants to live my lifestyle so bad, hungry man, his 9 children and 7 baby mamas need that money Ewu Ndi PH."

The actress, who dared him to drop his location in the UK, also wrote in another post,

"Person wey never chop say who beg am for money."

Reactions as Oil Money calls out Angela Okorie

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

ihanes_glamz said:

God bless your kind heart king

sochima.ugwu commented:

"After some people go still get month to talk say Na big celeb them be, may God bless your good heart boss, happy weekend."

mommanaeto said:

"Odogwu CFC why won’t God keep blessing you and your family? You’re too generous."

elizabethbunmi_coker wrote:

"One of the reasons I love u sir God will keep blessing everything that consign u."

legendarysadiq said:

"Presido abeg na I be think say you don forgive grandma na

barbie_pink_21 said:

"Everybody rich for Instagram Kai no matter what take care of home o no live life to impress outsider."

justmodupe_ said:

"Hmm..and the likes of her will come on social media platforms and be form big ...good riddance to bad rubbish. Make the woman sef no go use the money buy organic bleaching cream ooo."

dearzinny said:

"All this are not necessary Sir These can be arranged too."

nikki_black_nikki commented:

"Just imagine and she dey online dey form big Dey drag drag people wen big pass her up and down Big daddy thank you Despite everything you still show love That’s why I said you actually love your haterz."

What Angela Okorie said about arrest rumours

Legit.ng recalls reported that Angela Okorie returned online after a brief break, which sparked speculations.

The actress, during a live chat with her fans and supporters, disclosed she was not arrested.

She disclosed that she was invited by the police which she responded to.

