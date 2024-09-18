Nigerian actress Bisola Badmus has been trending online following her recent podcast appearance

The role interpreter who shared her recent health battle called out singer KWAM1, the father of her son

In an open plea, Bisola disclosed how their relationship has been over the years, which has since caught the attention of many

Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus has spoken out about the difficulties she's facing co-parenting with her son's father, King Wasiu Ayinde, often known as K1 De Ultimate or KWAM1.

The actress shared her troubles in an interview with fellow actress Biola Bayo, where she also discussed her battle with a brain tumour.

Bisola Badmus addressed her relationship with KWAM1. Credit: @kwam1, @bisoladamus

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, Bisola discussed a number of personal misfortunes, including the deaths of her father, mother, and younger brother, all within a few years.

She added that dealing with her ill health has been financially and emotionally exhausting, but her condition is progressively improving.

When asked about her connection with KWAM1, she said that she initially withheld her health condition from him but finally informed him.

According to the role interpreter, he initially offered some assistance but has recently stopped responding to her calls.

She said all she wanted from him was for him to take care of the son they had together.

She said in Yoruba:

"Initially, I didn't tell my baby daddy (K1) about my sickness (brain tumour), but he later got to know. He tried for a while, but he is not responding to me anymore. All I want him to do is take care of the responsibilities of our son, Malik. I have been trying to cope, but it's not easy," she said.

Watch her video below:

Kemi Afolabi shares battle with Lupus

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Afolabi, another actress, shared her battle with Lupus.

In an interview, she stated that doctors told her she had four years to live as she lamented spending N1 million naira weekly for her medication.

A tearful Afolabi revealed to Chude that she had already spent one of the years. Nigerians, however, sympathised with the actress as they told her to seek help and find healing in God.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng