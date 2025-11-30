A video showing the type of souvenirs Iyabo Ojo shared at her colleague’s mother’s burial has surfaced online

Mercy Aigbe buried her mother in grand style, and many of her colleagues showed up to honour her

Fans gushed over the clip, praising Iyabo Ojo for staying true to her friendship and even asking for their own souvenirs

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo warmed the hearts of fans with the thoughtful gesture she displayed at Mercy Aigbe’s mother’s burial.

Mercy Aigbe staged a lavish ceremony for her late mother, who passed away a few months ago.

In a video making the rounds online, “Queen Mother,” as she is fondly called, stole the show again with the souvenirs she shared at the event.

She was seen in her cord-lace aso ebi, holding one of the souvenir bags she planned to distribute.

Another woman who twinned with the actress also carried the same bag as they danced and prepared to share them with some of the guests.

Iyabo Ojo brands souvenirs with daughter and in-law’s picture

The small bag, which looked like a 25kg sack, was filled with rice. Iyabo Ojo branded the white sack with a picture of her daughter, Priscilla, and her husband, Juma Jux.

The same photo was used during the lavish wedding ceremony she organised for her only daughter last year.

After spotting the bag in her hand, many fans quickly remembered the hashtag “JP” used for Priscilla and Juma Jux’s wedding.

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo’s video

Fans were excited to see Iyabo Ojo showing genuine support for her colleague. They gushed over the video, joking that they were “present online” at the burial and asking the actress for their own souvenirs.

Some also taunted Lizzy Anjorin, saying the controversial actress must not see the clip, or she would “start throwing tantrums again.”

Fans share take about Iyabo Ojo's souvenir

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video as seen below:

@janet_oseni stated:

"Abeg make una help me with half bag my rice don finish fir house."

@brendycham stated:

"I beg na dis rice I want eat this December, JP with the doings."

@omas_pot_and_village_market commented:

"Lizzy go say una go carey rice when custom sieze for bother. Say na queen mother tell custom to sieze am."

@daugther_of_royalty said:

"Check am well clock it."

@bestqualitystores wrote:

"Beautiful Woman with a beautiful heart."

@tollars said:

"Our one and only Queen mother, we plenty wey we attend there wedding online."

@tym.esperanza shared:

"Abeg make Una help me tell queen mother to send my own souvenir cos I attend this party online."

