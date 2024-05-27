Social media has been thrown into a frenzy following a viral clip of Nollywood actress Anita Joseph preaching in church

The actress was spotted on a church pulpit in a long dress and a matching scarf, preaching passionately

Her video has now caused so many reactions online with her fans and social media users in general giving their hot takes

Nigerian actress Anita Joseph has caused a stir on social media after she was spotted preaching in a church.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Anita was in the news after her colleague, Angela Okorie, spilled dirty secrets about her colleagues, the actress, and Uche Elendu.

Anita Joseph preaches in church and springs reactions from fans. Credit: @realanitajospeh

Source: Instagram

She accused them of money rituals and promiscuity. She further shared that they regularly visit native doctors and break people's marriages. This time, Anita made headlines about her sudden spirituality.

The video of the actress preaching so passionately shocked her fans. She wore a sequinned lace Bubu gown, matching head tie, and shoes.

Anita's fans have never seen her in such a light and this has caused them to react in several ways. While the majority praised her, others labeled it a pretense.

See Anita's Joseph preaching here:

Reactions trail Anita's preaching video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Anita Jospeh's video:

@ijeomadaisy:

"Actress Anita Joseph on Fire for Jesus!"

@psomadina:

"I think as we grow older, we realize it's been God. Life, experiences, and situations will give you clarity."

@for_evervee:

"With all that makeup."

@adacollection.ng:

"If you like don’t join the Jesus baby gang stay there and be judging someone on fire for Jesus btw who are you to judge her? ..Goooooo girl, Ada Zion or Nothing purrrr."

@spicybitz:

"Saint in church. Indaboski on IG."

@fixtechsmartng:

"What did I jus hear. Go and sin but don't sin too much???"

@fred.joseph17:

"One thing about baddies, they turn and change immediately they are 40 all in looking for finished guy to retire with."

@meda_kanana:

"Y’all should believe that God can visit people and give them a new story."

Bishop trends after using Tony Montana lyrics

A Nigerian Catholic priest, Bishop Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, trended after a clip of his sermon from the late Junior Pope's burial.

Recall that the departed thespian was laid to rest at his hometown on May 17, and Bishop Godfrey reportedly officiated the burial mass

The viral footage saw the man of God draw words from the lyrics of Portable and Skepta's popular hit song to pass a message to his congregation

Source: Legit.ng