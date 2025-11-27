Actress Wumi Toriola clapped back at a social media user who mocked her with a “mother of one” jab

The actress instructed fans to “visit” the troll’s page as she fired back with a lengthy response

The Nollywood star reflected on her journey as a mother and co-parent while addressing online bullying

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has once again proved she will not stay silent when disrespected

The actress responded after a troll dropped an unpleasant comment on her Instagram page. The said netizen mocked her by calling her “olomo kan,” which loosely translates to “mother of one.”

The comment came just days after Wumi threw a subtle jab at an unnamed colleague, questioning whether the person’s film could make a top-five list.

Wumi Toriola clapped back at a social media user who mocked her.

The exchange clearly reignited online drama, and a troll jumped in.

Wumi took to her page to address the troll directly. She expressed confusion about why someone she did not know woke up to post a demeaning remark on her platform.

She urged her followers to match the troll’s energy, noting that the fame he chased would bring him trouble and unrest.

She stated:

“Unclez. I don’t know you, you woke up and typed ‘OLOMO KAN’ on my page. I don’t understand what you mean, but I want my followers to bless you with a curse… That stardom, you will get, but it will cause you trouble and will not give you rest.”

Wumi Toriola got married in 2018 and welcomed her son, Zion, soon after. In January 2023, she confirmed that her marriage had ended.

Despite the separation, the actress has openly shared that she and her ex-husband maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship. She has also spoken about her desire to have more children someday.

Netizens react to Wumi Toriola's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@officialesther_john:

"Hmmmmm people mama don't mind keep living ur life you are a star"

@aremogemini:

"I cannot stress this enough. Public figures do not stop being human the moment they become visible. They feel insult the same way any unknown face on the street feels it. They bleed in private even when the world expects them to smile in public. Demanding that they absorb cruelty without reacting is not maturity, it is punishment dressed as expectation. A person does not become less deserving of emotion because many people know their name."

@eriataestheromotayo:

"The same man has been bullying kemity too she said she’s on his matter …and y’all here saying wumi toriola is over reacting, ori gbogbo yin baje po"

Wumi Toriola instructs her fans to visit the troll's page.

