Fuji legend Abass ‘Obesere’ Akande has finally opened up on the shocking attack he and his team endured in Okitipupa, Ondo State, on November 21.

Legit.ng reports that the music star was performing at a burial ceremony when the attack happened.

However, the police stated that they have arrested three persons connected to the attack

In a Facebook post shared via his media aide, Ayonla Althentic, Obesere detailed how he lost a staggering ₦95 million in cash and valuables during the violent encounter.

He stated:

“This was not just an ordinary robbery; it was a calculated attack. they knew exactly who we were and what we had. It was terrifying.”

According to Obesere, the ordeal began shortly after he finished performing at a burial ceremony.

He said:

“Around 6 p.m., I noticed some unfamiliar faces. They weren’t dressed like part of the family—they looked like street boys. I welcomed them, sang for them, and they danced, unaware of their plan. When we tried to leave, they ambushed us.”

He revealed that the attackers first demanded cash. Obesere tried to comply, handing over part of the money, but the thugs insisted on more.

He said,

“They even took my gold necklace worth ₦45 million and my wristwatch, valued at ₦25 million. Despite giving them some money, they didn’t stop,” he added.

Obesere confirmed that the bag stolen from his team contained ₦25 million, earnings from a previous show, and the day’s performance. Combined with the stolen jewellery, the total loss reached ₦95 million.

His aide, Althentic, who sustained a dislocated shoulder and knife wounds while defending the money, recounted how he lost consciousness briefly during the struggle.

He added:

“It was more violent than we expected. I tried to hold on to the bag, but eventually, they overpowered us. The total loss is huge, but thankfully, we are alive.”

Read the statement here:

Fans react to Obesere's attack

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below

@Odede Adewale Mathew:

"Those water side of ondo are evil..I don't think I want to have anything to do with them from experience they are evil"

Zeez Moshood Adejare

"The money of previous show, you carry it to the stage for new show.. In my life I never see a musician carry bag contain money to stage so that they will add another show money together... Is ok o; buh sorry for the incident,thank God everybody is alive"

@abatunde Asimolowo

"Very very sorry Hajj Akande Obesere....May The Almighty Allah Continue To Guide and Guard You Abundantly And Always"

