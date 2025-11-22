Guests reportedly fled barefoot as suspected thugs stormed a burial event where Obesere was performing, leaving the venue in disarray

Eyewitnesses stated that members of Obesere’s band were beaten, equipment damaged, and one performer reportedly stabbed

Okitipupa LGA chairman condemns the attack, promises action, and vows to personally reach out to the Fuji star

What was supposed to be a peaceful burial ceremony in Okitipupa, Ondo State, ended in panic after suspected thugs attacked Fuji legend Abass Akande Obesere and his band on Friday.

The incident happened at the Government Field, where the musician had been invited to entertain guests. But the celebration quickly descended into turmoil.

An eyewitness, Bosede Akinyemi, who spoke with The Nation, recalled how the atmosphere changed within seconds.

Suspected thugs attack Obesere at burial party in Ondo. Photo: Obesere.

According to her, a group of notorious local thugs stormed the venue, heading straight for the stage where Obesere and his musicians were performing.

She painted a vivid picture of the chaos:

“It was embarrassing. These boys stormed the place and went after Obesere and his boys. People ran in every direction. I grabbed my shoes and fled.”

Akinyemi added that some members of the band were attacked, and expensive musical equipment was vandalised.

She further revealed that one band member was reportedly stabbed while attempting to defend their setup.

The unexpected confrontation left several of the artist’s crew members injured and equipment damaged beyond immediate repair. The attack, according to witnesses, appeared deliberate and targeted.

The motive behind the assault remains unclear.

Violence unfortunate - LG chairman

Responding to the incident, the Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area, Hon. Andrew Ogunsakin, expressed deep disappointment over the violence.

He described the attack as “unfortunate and unacceptable,” stressing that such actions do not reflect the values of the Ikale people.

In his words:

“The mistreatment of Obesere and his team does not represent who we are. It is unacceptable. We won’t tolerate behaviours that endanger public harmony.”

Ogunsakin assured that his administration is taking steps to address the situation thoroughly. He also promised to prevent future occurrences targeting artists, entertainers, or residents.

The chairman disclosed that he intends to personally reach out to Obesere to convey the community’s regrets and reaffirm the local government’s commitment to protecting all visitors.

His assurance has been seen as a step toward rebuilding trust between entertainers and the community.

As investigations continue, fans of Obesere and residents of Okitipupa await answers. For many, the incident raises concerns about event security, especially in communities where artists frequently perform.

The Fuji star has not yet made a public statement about the ordeal, but supporters hope he and his band recover quickly.

Members of Obesere’s band were beaten, equipment damaged, and one performer reportedly stabbed. Photos: Obesere.

