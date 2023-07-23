Ace Nigerian Fuji musician Abass Akande Obesere trends online after reports of him being involved in a ghastly car accident

In a post shared online, the singer's Toyota SUV 2020 was seen to have incurred significant damages

But according to reports, the Abass Obesere came out of the accident unscarved, and he has put out a post on his social media page acknowledging he was recently in a car incident

Famous Nigerian Fuji musician Abass Akande Obesere also known as Oba Alashakasha, has sparked reactions online as reports about him surviving a ghastly car accident go viral.

In a post, the singer quickly put any allaying fears to bed as he noted that he is alive and well.

According to reports, Fuji musician Abass Akande Obesere celebrates after escaping death by a whisker. Photo credit: @temilolasobola/@naijafuji

He also noted that he was able to walk away from the terrible car accident unscarved without any internal or external injuries.

According to reports from Yoruba Insta-blogger Temilola Sobola, she noted that the singer was in a good mood as he celebrated escaping the car accident without any significant injuries.

Though at the time of publishing this article, we could not ascertain the exact location and time the accident happened.

See Temilola Sobola's post reporting that Obesere recently survived a ghastly car accident:

See how netizens reacted to the report

@sundayokeh

"All glory to God. Truly, it's the Lord's doing."

@sumbosanusi:

"Thank God aaahhh."

@aderonke_sangobowale:

"Oluwa seun."

@rashio247:

"Alhmdlh his fine o oluwaseun."

@g.f.i_cookery_book:

"I thank God for your life."

@officialdrkk:

"Glory be to God."

@hassanolabanjimutiu:

"Halihamdulilahi robil al amin."

@pappyrossy:

"Thank God for your life my brother."

@ministerabrahamolushola:

"YOU WILL NOT DIE YOUNG ABASS. THANK GOD FOR YOUR LIFE."

