Nigerian celebrity DJ Cuppy joked about the unexpected skill she believes is delaying her marriage

The billionaire heiress hinted at a playful theory about her missing prospective husband

Social media users reacted as Cuppy once again opened up on love, marriage, and her hopes for the future

Nigerian billionaire heiress and globally recognised DJ, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, fondly known as DJ Cuppy, has once again addressed her prospective marriage.

This time, the 31-year-old joked that her husband-to-be is “hiding” from her because she still hasn’t mastered the art of cooking.

She stated:

“Maybe if I finally learn how to cook, my husband will stop hiding from me.”

This is not the first time Cuppy has publicly expressed her readiness to settle down.

From interviews to playful social media confessions, she has repeatedly made it clear that she desires marriage and hopes to meet a partner who understands her world.

Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@giddyboy01:

"He’s not hiding. He’s observing from a safe distance."

@TheBoluSport:

"That one self no bad. Just do your part by getting ready in all ramifications."

@FolushoxFolarin:

"Don't let men lie to you that they don't mind a woman that can't cook. They are usually pretending. Learn how to cook, start with things you enjoy eating and go from there. Do it for you and have fun with it. Most men love being fed by a woman they're with Good luck"

@simplysympa

"Food would always remain one of the numerous ways to a man's heart. Its importance is indelible. Other means have sprouted as the years wore on, but this will remain for ages. Those who underplay it should have other alternatives; those who don't have any should embrace it. It's importance is eternal."

@oyewodayo:

"But why won't you know how to cook in the first place? So you've not been assisting your mum in the kitchen while you were young, right?"

@_elvis_simons:

"Marriage will always be an achievement for women. It only takes TIME for them to realise it."

@Addtcreations:

"Cuppy, you're a great woman, a woman of virtue and a very great woman at that. I know I'm not fit to advise you due to financial status but i want to tell you to STOP catching cruise here, this people on this X are not really good people. They don't love you, they just want to keep making thigs hard and reeling in your controversy. Take caution"

