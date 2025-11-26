Nollywood actress Regina Daniels made the rounds online after she was spotted recently in a commercial aircraft

The movie star, who is currently embroiled in an ongoing marital feud with her billionaire husband, was captured with an air hostess

Fans and netizens who came across the pictures had various questions about the mum of two as they trolled her

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is currently being ridiculed on social media after a viral photo of her on a commercial aircraft.

The estranged wife of billionaire Ned Nwoko was caught in a picture posing with an air hostess on a commercial flight.

Fans puzzled as Regina Daniels boards commercial flight amid marriage tension. Credit: @regina.daniels, @princenednwoko

The photo, which is circulating on the microblogging platform X, has led to many insulting her.

An X influencer, Peace Ighadaro, who shared the viral picture from Instagram, wrote:

“Regina Daniels no fit afford private jet again?” causing many to share their hot takes.

See the picture below:

Regina Daniels trends online

Legit.ng compiles the reactions below:

handful_anie said:

"Coming from people who can’t afford GUO o😒."

radiogad said:

"See Regina Daniels eyes, she don cry tire😭🥹😭 ."

veekieeee said:

"People don’t leave bad marriages because of talks like this."

mofeduncan said:

"Public jet or private jet… Tickets are not cheap."

sugar_s_concept_ said:

"At least she has peace of mind."

asa_igbo1 said:

"Classism won’t end us ijn."

azanihc_ said:

"No wahala! Atleast she’s alive to enter the commercial plane ✈️ that’s all that matters."

ouchcleo said:

"It's always the women. God forbid this level of toxicity 😢😢😢😢."

dona.ld4010 said:

"So Prisca Okorie you think commercial flight cheap? Person wan live normal life una still wan pressure her.."

kris_oluchi said:

"She looks so drained. It is well❤️."

bigbaby__jane said:

"The freedom and peace of mind she has now matters a lot ❤️"

mariposa_grmm said:

"With everything going on in this country , nah person wey no fit afford private jet be una concern."

tproyalty_botanicals said:

"It’s totally ok to start over. Cut her some slack.."

agiyayebree said:

"It looks like she has been crying."

thedigitalada said:

"You shouldn't have posted her then. She is even kind to allow the photograph to happen."

iykelitz said:

"She actually looks like someone doing drugs."

dt_hotplates said:

"Look at your mouth saying she’s beautiful yet you posted a picture that you looked more pretty than her and posted her loookkng stressed . Women do better!"

_chinenyenwa23 said:

"They are all mad, Regina do you no let anyone push you into going bk to that man biko."

ashake_002 said:

"Coming from who dey probably ask for tfare from man."

jojodamsel said:

"But this seems like International flight na… she never used to fly PJ for international abeg. You know how much it costs? Na only local trips she dey use PJ sometimes."

