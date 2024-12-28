Anita Joseph has shared the good news about her doctorate degree with her fans after she was awarded the new title

In the video on the moviemaker's page, she stated that people should start calling her by her new name

Fans and colleagues of the mother hen as she was fondly called congratulated her on her feat

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has bagged a doctorate degree and shared the good news with her fans on social media.

The movie star, who preached in a church months ago, shared a video when she was being dressed with the convocation gown.

Fans congratulate Anita Joseph. Photo credit@realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

According to her, she was awarded a doctorate degree in Humanity. She told her fans to start addressing her by her new title and gushed over the good news.

Anita Joseph's sister bags doctorate degree

In her post, Mother Hen, also disclosed that her big sister, Sandra Nnah also got a doctorate degree in Philosophy.

She addressed herself as Dr Minister Anita Joseph. The entrepreneur congratulated herself and her fans for the new title.

In the video, after she had been decorated, she smiled at the camera and flaunted her testimonial in the air.

With her new feat, Joseph joined the league of celebrities bagging degrees from various higher institutions of learning.

Here is the video:

What fans said about Anita Joseph's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress about her new feat. Here are some of the comments below:

@mayyuledochie:

"Congratulations mother hen!."

@ucheelendu:

"Congratulations Dr… it looks good on you."

@realmcfish:

"Dr Anita Joseph Olagunju."

@beatriceokojie:

"Well deserved honour. Congratulations mother hen."

@rechaelokonkwo:

"Congratulations mother hen."

@ujunwa_aninneji:

"Congratulations hun."

@maureen_solomon_okereke:

"Congratulations Nwanyioma."

Skit maker Brain Jotter signs out

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was celebrated during his signing out ceremony from school.

The funny man had completed his course of study at the University of Lagos, and he shared videos from the specular way he celebrated.

In the clip, he was wearing a white T-shirt that his classmate had signed on. He climbed a car and held a bottle as he danced for the crowd that gathered round him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng