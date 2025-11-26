Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is currently trending online amid recent criticism for flying a commercial flight

The movie star, who is known for private jets, was surprisingly seen recently posing with a commercial hostess in a viral picture

Shortly after that, the mum of two was spotted in London with her elder brother Lawrence, creating funny online clips

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was recently spotted in the United Kingdom, enjoying some time with her elder brother, Lawrence Daniels.

The visit coincides with a surge in online attention following a viral photo that made a stir on social media.

In the widely circulated photo, billionaire Ned Nwoko's estranged wife can be seen posing with an air hostess on a commercial flight.

The snapshot, which was shared on the microblogging platform X, attracted ridicule and criticism from users.

Influencer Peace Ighadaro, who reposted the viral image from Instagram, noted the surprising nature of the sighting, which has added to the ongoing discussion surrounding the actress’s personal life

Despite the online backlash, Regina Daniels appears to be taking some time off, spending time with family, and stepping away from the public eye in the UK.

Regina Daniels and brother trend

carly4sandy said:

"Live and let live📌 baby girl live your life."

veeyoni_detox said:

"Na this one dey tire me for her matter, online validation too finish her, and she nor know say people no send. True happiness lies within."

thejlaray

"How are her children?"

tomiwaakinsete said:

"She would soon need more money ,let’s give her 3 to 6 months."

olayeanca_04 said:

"This one sweet me o... I follow dance..😂."

fierce_npretty

"That's what I'm talking about 🥰."

my_africa36 said:

"Baby girl, much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

aruntotuoma4 said:

"She got nothing to loose and I don’t feel pity for Ned."

segun.adegoke said:

"We can assist you with your preparations for the ielts or celpip exams and you pass these exams in flying colours."

theamazonreloaded said:

"We go hear another epistle tomorrow 😭😭😭."

becky_winnie_ said:

"Single father will be like all I ever want is to help her heal she is on so many drugs 😂."

oyibo_asa said:

"ThankGod she didn't forget her passport in Epa house ooo...,baby girl enjoy."

stacyigwe said:

She seems genuinely happy and every body deserves that honestly 😍

charitylite4 said:

"EPA in 3 hours time ✍️ Regina went to London to collect drugs from her brother London is their headquarter😂😂😂."

thequeenstelz_ said:

"Single father will release press statement tomorrow. We are in for a ride!"

braimohpreshy said:

"Expect a write up by papalolo at midnight 😂😂😂."

vivienaroh said:

"Epa don't dey turn for him grave sorry bed. Townhall loading."

edo_alexx said:

"Single father is doing media rounds 😂😂."

dainah.kadri said:

"Regina take care of yourself. Nobody can dim your light. You won this battle."

princess_eko_11 said:

"Imagine thinking you want to destroyed a Gen Z that is exposed even before you came into the picture 😂😂."

naijahairstyle said:

"Maybe the man will go and report her at the embassy for drugs 😂🤣."

hurrainatusesay said:

"Another press conference tomorrow, my world surrounded by Regina bcos of our children 😂😂😂 U fu*king grandpa U better move on! 😂😂😂😂."

Regina Daniels' throwback video resurfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback video of Regina Daniels found its way back to social media. What she said back then was later viewed through the lens of a widely publicised marital breakdown in 2025.

The resurfaced video, which was recorded in 2023, captured the actress answering difficult hypothetical questions about the two most important men in her life at the time: her husband and her biological father.

