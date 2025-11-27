Five major shows on Burna Boy’s ‘No Sign of Weakness Tour’ have reportedly been cancelled

A viral clip of the singer confronting a woman who appeared to be sleeping at his concert sparked widespread criticism

The Grammy award winner later admitted he was struggling mentally, but the emotional confession

The global run of Burna Boy’s ‘No Sign of Weakness Tour’ has reportedly slowed.

Reports now claim that five arena dates have been quietly pulled out after a noticeable slump in ticket sales.

It is believed that the cancellation is unconnected to a widely circulated video capturing Burna Boy halting his performance during a US show to confront a woman who appeared to be sleeping in the front row.

Five major shows on Burna Boy’s ‘No Sign of Weakness Tour’ have reportedly been cancelled. Photos: @burnaboygram/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Burna Boy paused the music, addressed the fan in front of thousands, and her boyfriend eventually escorted her out.

Shortly after, another old video resurfaced, where Burna Boy stated that he prefers “rich fans” and that he doesn’t beg anyone to support him.

The resurfaced clip sparked heated debates, especially at a time when concert ticket prices are climbing worldwide.

Now, multiple reports have suggested that interest in the remaining tour dates dropped sharply.

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's ordeal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Arinze Chimkatinubu

"Make he come back to Nigeria, I get one gig for am, my grandma wedding anniversary"

@Marvin RukevweWealth Odi

"If davido wan pepper am now. Now to just recreate that scene and make the victim come stage come perform with am instead. lol"

@Blessd Simon Abraham Ugochukwu

"I thought he said his now a Muslim ?? Person wey too much smoke done dey worry for brain"

@Jey Cashin

"Ah ah what happened He can't perform when their no fans I thought he said he doesn't need fans"

@Stanley Ucheano Uwandulu

"Person wey pride won kill U never see anything yet, No worry u go CRY"

@Kin Verse Don:

"if na naija, our mumu youths go even support him and instead mock the sleeping fan. I am happy"

@Lincoln Tomori

"Him think say e easy to save money come watch am perform Untop pesin money"

@Prince OreOluwa Arowoogun

"Afro confusion abi wetin be that him genre again? Mad man, e no know say body dey scratch people this period"

@Alexander Izu

"Too much smoking don enter his head , he go misbehave, now they don carry his matter for head"

@Charlesdon Daniel

"This is a big lesson for those that feels that there ego is too much"

Burna Boy faced criticism over his treatment of a sleeping fan at his recent concert in the US. Photo: @burnaboygram/IG.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest gives Burna Boy new name

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest stirred up controversy after giving his arch-enemy, Burna Boy, a new name.

The hospitality entrepreneur had travelled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, with his close friend, Davido, to perform at the latter's concert.

After his performance, Cubana Chiefpriest expressed his excitement, saying he had performed at a stadium and that the people of Akwa Ibom knew his music, "dem sabi my gbedu."

