Social media users have come through for X influencer Aunty Esther, with financial donations running into millions of naira

Another X influencer, Wizarab, had shared an update, including a screenshot of the amount raised for his ailing colleague

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Aunty Esther had opened up about her battle with cancer, crying to Nigerians for help

Aunty Esther, an influencer on X, formerly Twitter, has received massive support from Nigerians after she cried out for help following her battle with cancer.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian netizens on the social media platform expressed worries after seeing a viral video of Aunty Esther rolling in pain on the bed as she battled breast cancer.

In the clip, she pleaded for help, saying she didn’t want to die. She also showed part of her chest that was affected by the deadly disease.

Reacting, fans expressed sympathy, asking how they could contribute money for her treatment.

People came through for Aunty Esther

Barely hours after the video went viral, social media users began making financial donations through another X influencer, Wizarab.

As of the time this report was published, the whopping sum of N16 million had been raised for Aunty Esther's treatment.

Sharing proof of the donations received so far, Wizarab, via his X handle, wrote,

“We are now at N16m. Cancer treatment costs a lot. Please keep raising it.”

In related news, some other entertainers, including Tom Njeamanze, had also battled cancer in the past.

Aunty Esther's video pleading for help is below:

Comments as Nigerians raise money for Aunty Esther

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as many shared diverse opinions about the immense show of support for the X influencer. Read the comments below:

sarduanajrn said:

"Let’s go guys!!! Let’s us not give up on her."

realChrisIheme commented:

"Astronomical! Let's raise it Keep the donations coming. Aunty Esther must be saved. I have done my bit."

BiigJoe_ said:

"No matter how cruel the world gets, humanity will never die."

WhiteGOAT_1 commented:

"Ah omor hospital dey chop person money oh 16m+ imagine given everything to one hospital ah."

tobat02 wrote:

"God bless all the donors... Una pocket will never run dry."

Dr_Bellick commented:

"16m Omo, you be magician oo, ur influence on this app is unmatched ajeh. Let's keep raising it good people."

TaiwoSa66275607 commented:

"Man, you be Man. You get mouth and positively too. God bless you for all you do here."

omolola_yu88828 said:

"Mr , there's nothing to describe this act of kindness from you other than to say u are just a blessing to humanity. I pray the God you serves ease your affairs. God bless the community."

Kunle Afod raises money for Bisola

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Kunle Afod showed great concern for his colleague, Bisola Badmus.

He raised another N3.4 million and presented the money to her at her house.

A video captured Bisola breaking down in tears as she prayed and appreciated her fans for coming to her aid, and fans also prayed for Afod for making the initiative.

