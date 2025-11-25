A Nigerian barrister who moved to the United Kingdom took to social media to celebrate becoming a nurse

The lady shared her celebratory photoshoot as she reflected on the challenging journey to becoming a nurse

The latest nurse stated that it was an emotional rollercoaster as there were times she cried, got angry and felt sad, but she never gave up

A Nigerian lawyer, Opeyemi Elizabeth, has celebrated becoming a nurse in the United Kingdom.

Elizabeth celebrated her latest feat on TikTok with a video documenting memorable moments in her journey to becoming a nurse and her celebratory photoshoot.

Lawyer becomes latest nurse in UK

According to Elizabeth, the journey was so demanding that she 'saw the back of her head.'

An emotional Elizabeth stated that she earned the nursing degree against all odds. She said there were times she cried, got angry, felt happy, sad, frustrated and tired, but she resolved not to give up.

In her words:

"I saw the back of my head literally😭 I did it crying, angry, happy, sad, frustrated and tired half the time. But in all seasons, ‘giving up’ was never an option. Welldone Opeyemi Elizabeth."

Social media users swooned at the nurse's post, with many congratulating her on her achievement. Some netizens were amazed at how she was able to switch careers and still succeed.

At the time of this report, the nurse's video had garnered over 15k views on the social media platform.

Watch her video below:

Social media users celebrate latest UK nurse

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's post below:

denikes_taste said:

"Well done girl, you’ve earned all the bragging rights!"

Kayleigh Young said:

"No one does it like you!! You deserve all the happiness in the world."

thatgirlsholape/Wig influencer said:

"It was all worth it momma super proud of you sis."

_simplysoola said:

"Look at you now, God did and you didn’t give up . Welldone."

Mrs O 💍🦋✨💞🩺🩼🏨👩🏽‍⚕️ said:

"I tap from your blessing 🙏🙏 I want to graduate with good in medical school Big Congratulations."

Flora Tochi said:

"Once ppl reach abroad, they automatically can function in science related courses. Congrats."

Okaka Fidelis Onome said:

"Congratulations Switching career is not an easy decision. Big congratulations."

Nkechi Nwabia Isidahome said:

"Congrats dear, latest UKRN."

