Late Mr Ibu's widow recently trended on social media over a rare video of her with Ruger

The Nollywood actor's video, who appeared excited to meet the singer, also dropped sweet comments about him

Amid the reactions that trailed, some netizens instead chose to issue warnings to Ruger

Stellamaris Okakor, the widow of the late actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has shared a heartwarming video capturing the moment she met Ruger.

On Monday, November 24, Stellamaris took to her social media pages to gush about Ruger as she shared a video from their rare linkup.

Mr Ibu’s widow poses for pictures with singer Ruger. Credit: mribu/realiburess/rugerofficial

In the short video, the late actor's wife, who was excited to see Ruger, was seen standing beside the Asiwaju crooner, who was shirtless and had eyeglasses on.

In the caption of the video, Stella described Ruger as a good person with a large heart.

"You’re a good person with a very large heart. God bless you always, a humble soul and cute too," she wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mr Ibu's old video went viral on social media amid Rema's Kelebu challenge.

The video of the late actor showing his dance moves saw netizens tagging Rema, as they declared Mr Ibu as the winner.

Others urged Rema to send the prize to the late actor's family.

The Mavin star had launched a $10,000 (N12 million) dance challenge for fans across the globe in a move to promote the song.

Nigerians issue warning to Ruger over his shirtless video with Mr Ibu's widow. Credit: iburesss

The video of Mr Ibu's widow with singer Ruger is below:

Reactions trail Mr Ibu's widow

While some netizens gushed about the rare meeting, others issued warnings to Ruger. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

sao28.26 said:

"awa he is such a big baby when he is with an elder."

egbenwajesus1 said:

"Ruger na our legend wife o , make una no do rubbish o."

xyz_sensei reacted:

"Must always be an awkward feeling for celebs in this kind of situation."

JudeIgiede said:

"Na ruger house be this sef."

DanteXFire reacted:

"Ruger wey be Yoruba boy I no trust am."

Akpos0066 said:

"God abeg oo , d way rugger dey vibrate him chest sef chia, d widow is speechless."

iDont4kwithU said:

"That thing wey dey for your mind. Just type am no dey wait for another person."

Rexxie7G reacted:

"ruger is not comfortable."

ChukwunyeluOrji said:

"see ad she dey glow, as a man, live long, take care of your health."

Emmanue03475629 commented:

"Abeg how I won take unthink watin I Dey think like this?"

Ghanaian model honours Mr Ibu, others

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Ghanaian model made waves on social media with his attire at the 2025 AMVCA.

He wore an outfit with a series of pictures honouring the late stars of Nollywood who made an impact in the industry. His outfit included pictures of Mr Ibu, among other late Nollywood stars.

Reacting, a netizen said,

"So thoughtful, at least his own made sense not that Desmond idiiot wey use one million yards sew skirt. Don’t know who he’s trying to impress."

