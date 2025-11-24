Verydarkman became another topic of discussion online after he reacted to the plea of Ogun State residents

In a video that went viral, men, women, and children were seen crying out to the activist about not having water in their community

VDM luckily came across the trending footage and revealed his next line of action, triggering reactions online

Residents of Isuku community in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State have cried out to popular social activist, Verydarkman (VDM), seeking his intervention in their long-standing struggle to access clean water.

In a video that surfaced online, men, women, and children were seen gathered by a small stream that possibly serves as their only water source.

The villagers repeatedly chanted: “VDM, come and save us. We don’t have water.” They expressed hope that VDM, known for taking up social issues and pressuring authorities to act, would use his platform to highlight their situation. Reacting to the video posted on social media, VDM acknowledged the community’s call and expressed concern over their condition.

He wrote: “We on our way.”

Watch the video below:

Verydarkman trends online

The appeal from Isuku sparked fresh conversations on social media about basic infrastructure. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

miister_mousa said:

"It’s surprising that, today, people reach out to VDM instead of their House of Reps members, Governors, or Senators. Why? Because he is the only one truly listening to the citizens. God bless VDM, and may God bless the Federal. Republic of Nigeria.😢😢."

monstarrboii

"He’s coming, in 5,4,3,2,1 🚗."

patricklucky6 said:

"Can you see that VDM is working on it own good part also.. before u will start comparing him to Harrison.. why dem no call Harrison now 😂the both of them are working!!"

happiokos_comedy said:

"Funny enough they have a local government chairman o and they also vote during elections yet they can’t even meet their basic needs 🥲🤦🏾."

supa_geee said:

"VDM don turn government. Sometimes I wonder, these governments no de shame upon hearing these sorts of cry, calling a normal civilian for something as water provision. Yet them still de demand for more taxes."

real.austin14 said:

"In a state where there is a governor, senators, representatives, members, house members, LGA Chairman and councillors? It’s a big shame they have to call on VDM to provide water 😢."

uncommoncitizen_01 said:

"It's a Big shame on the Nigerian government because they don't know their duty."

lmd_richly said:

"No, be where Yayi comes from, be that he no see borehole do for them and he wan contest for Ogun State Governor 😂😂😂😂."

bulus3618 said:

"At this point of time??????????... we should fucus on insecurity first."

florence.paul said:

"VDM na ur governor abi ur government shame to Nigeria."

kings_bruno_chelsea said:

"We go run am soon ratel movement."

b_connekt said:

"Governor no Dey the state?"

imanity_a said:

"Just consider it done with @theverydarkman ... Ratel movement 💯🤗 @verydarkblackman."

rulerlivingstone2025 said:

"My Edo brother no go oooo @verydarkblackman send people go do am on ur behalf oh... If you know you know."

