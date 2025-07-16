The first Nigerian lawyer who claimed to have written to the Chief Coroner of Lagos concerning Mohbad's death has spoken

The legal counsel, identified as Festus Ogun, took to his official Twitter page to share his thoughts

Ogun detailed his observations and shared his opinion about Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, in a series of tweets

A Nigerian lawyer is being slammed online after he shared his involvement in unravelling Mohbad's death.

Recall that the young, promising singer died on September 12, 2023, leaving behind his 4-month-old son, wife, and other family members.

Following his death, efforts to uncover the exact cause of the singer's demise have proven futile. A couple of days ago, the coroner ruled that his death was caused by medical negligence, igniting a wave of reactions from social media users.

In a recent development, the lawyer stated that the typical African scenario is playing out, which is why Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, is being victimized.

He also noted that it was very much calculated and deliberate. His conclusion ignited backlash from netizens, who had other opinions about the situation.

He wrote:

"I was the first Nigerian lawyer that wrote the Chief Coroner of Lagos in respect of Mohbad’s death. I also participated in the Coroner. Barely 4 sittings, I had an idea of how Mohbad died. The attack on Wunmi, his wife, is deliberate and calculated. That lady is being victimized."

"It is common in Africa to see husband family members accusing the wife of their late son as the mastermind of death. In some cultures, the widow will be cruelly compelled to indulge in rituals to prove her innocence. The barbaric culture is still around and Wunmi is yet a victim."

See the tweet below:

How fans reacted to Lawyer's claims about

Read some reactions below:

@antiGOVTt said:

"How many of the people around Mohbad did you investigate?"

@antiGOVTt

"I disagree with you. The idea you have is probably skewed. How thorough was your investigation?"

@n_wike54806 said:

"Not to sound stupid or anything, did you guys bother asking for a DNA test?"

@Adeyem_Ishola said:

"If you are actually a human rights lawyer as you claimed, you probably would have said something about how Wunmi went from one station to another to claimed ignorance of what you typed here but to indict NAIRA MARLY."

@Imma_nuel042 said:

"Abegii, spare me with all that pity card jor. In a murder case everybody around the deceased 48 hours to his/her is a prime suspect regardless of who you are. You are a lawyer so you should know better."

@mrfestusogun said:

"You know better than me and that’s entirely fine. But, the Coroner indicted only the nurse. The rest are as free as a bird."

@EjiroDafe1 said:

"Nigerians are still arguing with the this lawyer. We have a lot of retarded young people in this country. It's appealing."

@Requeza2 said:

"I suspect the ceftriaxone sha, cuz it's packed with lidocaine for IM;& H²O for IV, the quack probably bought IM pack diluted with lidocaine and pushed IV, that is the most probable cause in all this, the wife is only being victimized."

Mohbad's mum's sis narrates what she saw

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad's aunt was recently interviewed by VeryDarkMan and shared her experience on that fateful day.

The lady, who gave an insight into what she saw on the said day, startled VDM as she began to reveal shocking details.

The video has now gone viral, catching the attention of many online users, who have reacted in various way.

