Nigerian singer Wizkid’s fourth son AJ made the rounds online with a recent video of him singing

The little boy was spotted at a family hangout when he began singing a song similar to a Yoruba Christian tune

Fans and netizens teased that AJ might one day follow the gospel music path

Wizkid’s fourth son, AJ, has sparked fresh conversations online after a short clip of him singing a Christian song surfaced on social media.

In the video, AJ was seen inside a boutique during an outing with his mum, Jada P, and his siblings.

AJ, Wizkid’s youngest son, surprises many with his Christian music performance. Credit: @wizkidayomedia

While exploring the store, the young boy began singing loudly, capturing the attention of those around him.

AJ made sounds noticeably similar to the popular Yoruba Christian tune “Mi mo, mi mo, mi mo fun Olodumare,” a song often sung during worship.

The moment quickly stirred excitement among fans, with many suggesting he may already be showing signs of a possible interest in gospel music.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid’s Son AJ Trends Online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bimebblack said:

"Nah werey full this internet 😂😂😂😂😂."

miguelalexmiguel3 said:

"Maybe him papa the always play this song."

rhythmsevenonthis said:

"This particular wizkid pikin na character Ajeh 😂."

arewatechmobile said:

"Maybe the father always listens to the song every morning."

ajala_bright_olatunji said:

"😂😂na sola Allyson dey inspire am."

enah_shot_it said:

"This is innocently funny 😂."

official_scofield007

"The song fit enter 1 tomorrow 😂."

jennys_luxuryhair.ng said:

"Guy my belle o this is so funny😂😂."

i88music said:

"The boy is unintentionally funny…😂😂😂."

freakymanwithlongd said:

"Make dem release am as song ajeh FC go still stream am😂.. smallest bird 🦅 no small."

kiamazaeleniyan said:

"The song is actually nice."

alozieeee_

"Do you all understand how funny you all are on this internet 😂😂😂."

primetimemultimediatv said:

"Na indigenous breed dey fall out so, he is here to retire dem ola ⭐️⭐️🔥😂."

its_benyta said:

"Which one be new artist. 😂😂 make una let champz first shine."

silverbrainiac said:

"People too craze for this internet."

oma_evbague

"Una too funny to this internet 😂😂😂."

_tiwalolu_

"Na aunty Shola or aunty Tope alabi go future am 😂."

akanrobertino said:

"Make una tag the female gospel singer nah. Show some love 👏👏😍😍."

asvpxjack said:

"Him papa don too sin 😂😂."

hanniesglam__ said:

"Are you guys okay 😭😭😂😂😂😂…This is so funny 😆."

mrprime___ said:

"Na woli him wan become 😂."

de_godmother said:

"I love all this Woman’s song trust me, they’re so spiritual and they put me in my spiritual/worship mood.. I’m not Yoruba but the way i be playing Yoruba gospels,you will think I’m a Yoruba..may God continue to bless, protect,heal, replenish & guide all the Yorubas out there, i love them so much cus they’ve been super good & huge blessings to me..may God bless Lagos generally & make it more precious & fruitful Amen 🙏🏻."

aw_stiches said:

"😂😂 awee bless him."

dogtor_odus

"Mi mo mi mo mi mo fun olodumare 😂😂😂😂."

beauty_uyanwune said:

"I said this last week that, jada p woman will force her sons to do music just to take the shine ✨ she couldn’t allow BOLU mama win small."

petrouzogbole said:

"Na AJ go later sell wizkid house 😂."

