Lady Dramatically Reacts As She Celebrates Becoming Registered Nurse, Video Generated Buzz
- A lady could not hold her excitement as she passed her final exams and became a registered nurse
- A viral video showed how she ran and jumped to celebrate her latest qualification of becoming a nurse
- Many reacted as a video showed how she screamed and fell on the ground in excitement for her latest achievement
A lady went viral over how celebrated becoming a registered nurse.
What she did in a trending dramatic video caught people’s attention.
In a video shared by @charllybest4 on TikTok, the lady was seen screaming and jumping in joy.
She ran to the grass and threw herself on the ground in excitement, showing her joy at her latest achievement.
The overlaying text on the video read:
“Officially a registered nurse.”
The video was captioned:
“GOD DOD. Officially a registered nurse. Nurse peculiarm #congratulations Best. You went,saw,conquered and succeeded….To God be the glory.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail nurse’s dramatic reaction
She is beautiful said:
Nothing concern all these things if you wan learn for abroad you go start afresh again
2TEEY CATERING said:
But Alteast she will catch up faster. Normal you must learn their methods and system. Congratulations darling.
Amarachukwu_Favour❤️
Congratulations to you momma. Soon it will be my turn. Next year shall not pass me by in Jesus name amen
Ms.𝒯𝒾𝒻ℯ❤️👱♀️
No matter the salary,the noise worth it only if you know how it feels to pass a national license exam
XUCCESSFUL SPARROW🏆🏆
Abeg hope una no dey malpractice ooo even the practical una no use money cover anything 😔 But Congratulations Dear
Pizy_yy
Make una hold am
Priseey2658
It's not easy to become registered nurse wow congz dear I remember my sister used to struggle unfortunately I lost her without being full registered
KULAMS_COUTURE
Many years ago It was a similar emotions for me too! I get it full time. Massive congratulations. The drilling hmmm!! More grace as you keep excelling
2069 Hero
Congratulations sis. Pls never forget that God put you there to serve the vulnerable people. He will then keep lifting you up and beyond
general
Congratulations but Dey try calm down oh. Nor be you be first registered nurse for the country oh
