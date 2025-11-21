A lady could not hold her excitement as she passed her final exams and became a registered nurse

A viral video showed how she ran and jumped to celebrate her latest qualification of becoming a nurse

Many reacted as a video showed how she screamed and fell on the ground in excitement for her latest achievement

A lady went viral over how celebrated becoming a registered nurse.

What she did in a trending dramatic video caught people’s attention.

Lady Dramatically Reacts As She Celebrates Becoming Registered Nurse, Video Generated Buzz

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @charllybest4 on TikTok, the lady was seen screaming and jumping in joy.

She ran to the grass and threw herself on the ground in excitement, showing her joy at her latest achievement.

The overlaying text on the video read:

“Officially a registered nurse.”

The video was captioned:

“GOD DOD. Officially a registered nurse. Nurse peculiarm #congratulations Best. You went,saw,conquered and succeeded….To God be the glory.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail nurse’s dramatic reaction

She is beautiful said:

Nothing concern all these things if you wan learn for abroad you go start afresh again

2TEEY CATERING said:

But Alteast she will catch up faster. Normal you must learn their methods and system. Congratulations darling.

Amarachukwu_Favour❤️

Congratulations to you momma. Soon it will be my turn. Next year shall not pass me by in Jesus name amen

Ms.𝒯𝒾𝒻ℯ❤️👱‍♀️

No matter the salary,the noise worth it only if you know how it feels to pass a national license exam

XUCCESSFUL SPARROW🏆🏆

Abeg hope una no dey malpractice ooo even the practical una no use money cover anything 😔 But Congratulations Dear

Pizy_yy

Make una hold am

Priseey2658

It's not easy to become registered nurse wow congz dear I remember my sister used to struggle unfortunately I lost her without being full registered

KULAMS_COUTURE

Many years ago It was a similar emotions for me too! I get it full time. Massive congratulations. The drilling hmmm!! More grace as you keep excelling

2069 Hero

Congratulations sis. Pls never forget that God put you there to serve the vulnerable people. He will then keep lifting you up and beyond

general

Congratulations but Dey try calm down oh. Nor be you be first registered nurse for the country oh

Canada-based mum hails Nigerian nurses

A Nigerian mum in Canada shared her unexpected experience when she took her daughter to the hospital.

After visiting the hospital in Canada, she hailed the doctors and nurses in Nigeria and acknowledged them.

Many shared their observations and similar experiences after the woman narrated what transpired at the hospital.

Source: Legit.ng