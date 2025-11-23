Davido stirred excitement online after proudly showing off an expensive Hermès bag gifted to him by his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Afrobeats star celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday with family and friends

In the clips, Davido looked thrilled as he unboxed the designer bag, thanking Chioma for the thoughtful gift

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has been left speechless after receiving a birthday gift from his wife, Chioma.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the singer's wife gave him a Hermès HAC Haut à Courroies bag for his 33rd birthday.

In his caption, he thanked his wife for the thoughtful present. “Iyawo mi,” he wrote, tagging her to the post.

She added that the singer still gives her butterflies in her stomach, and she was grateful for how far he had come, knowing he will achieve even more.

Chioma, who has proven to be the best wife ever, surprised him with a birthday supper. Chioma is no doubt reciprocating Davido's love for her.

In September, Davido gifted Chioma a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ SUV. The artist posted videos of the moment he surprised his lady with the new car.

She was caught by surprise at the lovely gesture and was spotted checking out the new whip while posing for the camera.

During their wedding, Davido gave Chioma a 10-carat GIA-certified oval diamond ring worth an estimated $950,000, which she has been wearing since the ceremony.

On their wedding day, Davido also gave Chioma a $300,000 Richard Mille wristwatch, which she proudly displayed during the ceremony.

Watch Davido unbox his birthday gift

Davido's birthday gift trends

finest_bosschick said:

"See me smiling like a mumu😍😍😍."

igbo_boygh said:

"As a man if you think women are not good in gifting then you haven't meet your soulmate yet congrats David both of y'all are lucky to have each other😍❤️."

adeagboyetundee said:

"He even knock the box 😂😂unboxing Davido please 😍😍."

_bbisola said:

"It's called do me i do you❤️."

christyezissi said:

"I am just smiling like a fish …Davido and chioma can do no wrong in my eyes."

jenniferokpanku said:

"Can we just have “Davido & Chi” Reality show?… am gonna watch them all day!!!😍. Chioma always bringing out the baby in Davido❤️‍🔥."

mashalrahma said:

"😍😍😍😂😂Are you an influencer 😂 chioma is so funny 🤣."

chygirloby said:

"Awesome!! Sharon was right, Chioma has a great sense of humor. She asked Davido is he is an influencer. 😂😂😂😂."

korexkateebz said:

"May GOD continue to protect them 😍😍😍😍 rich people love receiving gifts too ❤️❤️❤️."

odoz_nuei said:

"Why are you smiling?? Yes you... forgot you don't have a partner! Close that teeth joor 😜."

adedamola_tomi said:

"I just too like this man😂😂😂❤️ Is the unboxing for me😂❤️❤️❤️❤️."

that_gift_station

"Owo abu la fin she abu lalejo😂."

zinnys_place__ said:

"May Good people meet Good people May Kpokiripo Meet Kpokiripo."

hilda_ezeoke said:

"One thing I know for sure is …Davido and chioma will last forever till the world ends."

Chioma celebrates Davido

Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, the wife of Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has warmed hearts with an emotional write-up she penned for him on his 33rd birthday.

Recall that Davido celebrated his new age on Friday, November 21, with a concert in Atlanta, US.

Chioma, in her message to Davido, expressed how much she loved him and expressed gratitude to God for how far the singer has come.

