Nigerian celebrities Cubana Chiefpriest, Portable, Prince Eke, and Verydarkman led fiery reactions online

They accused the government of injustice, political strategy, and distraction in the administration

The ruling raised fears it could reshape South-East politics ahead of 2027

The life imprisonment sentence handed to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has created a storm of reactions across Nigeria’s entertainment space.

From strong declarations to political warnings, celebrities have taken over Instagram, X, and Facebook with divergent opinions on the ruling.

Cubana Chiefpriest fired political shots, Portable clapped back, and Verydarkman accused the government of playing a dangerous ethnic game.

1. Cubana Chiefpriest - 'No South-East votes for Tinubu in 2027'

Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest delivered one of the most talked-about reactions. He warned President Tinubu that Kanu’s detention would cost him politically.

He stated that the president should forget getting even “10,000 votes” in the South-East in 2027. He also blasted Igbo ministers for keeping quiet instead of defending “their own.”

2. Portable – Drags Cubana Chiefpriest for ‘eye service’

Controversial singer Portable fired back at Cubana Chiefpriest, accusing him of hypocrisy.

Portable slams Cubana Chiefpriest over open letter to Tinubu. Photo: Portable.

He pointed out that Chiefpriest didn’t speak up when he was “collecting money from Seyi Tinubu,” but now acts like Kanu’s defender. He added: “After God na government. You no fit get power pass Nigeria government.”

3. VDM - 'Government is using Kanu to divide Nigerians'

Social critic Verydarkman released a video accusing the government of using Kanu’s case as a distraction from Nigeria’s growing insecurity.

Verydarkman accuses Tinubu Nnamdi Kanu's case to distraction. Photos: VDM, Bola Tinubu, Nnamdi Kanu.

He claimed the ruling is part of a bigger political strategy to divide Nigerians along ethnic lines.

VDM also called on President Tinubu to resign, saying: “This Kanu matter don turn political chess.”

He further predicted that Kanu might not spend his entire life term, suggesting he could be released after “20 years or less.”

4. Prince Eke - 'This script don play before'

Nollywood actor Prince Eke described the ruling as a recycled political script meant to resurface during election seasons.

Prince Eke says Nnamdi Kanu's sentencing is a recycled political script. Photos: Prince Eke, Nnamdi Kanu.

He hinted that the timing of the judgment may not be a coincidence. According to him, “the script no change, na we dey watch am again.”

Obi Cubana - 'Behind-the-scenes work to get Kanu released'

Obi Cubana stated that the mood of the country due to the recent attacks, has made every reasonable person worried.

Obi Cubana says talks have started to have Nnamdi Kanu released. Photos: Nnamdi Kanu, Obi Cubana.

The businessman also shared details of his meetings with Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu and President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi.

Appealing to Igbos to remain united, Cubana revealed talks are ongoing behind the scenes to secure Kanu's release.

US congressman cites Christian persecution with Kanu

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US Congressman and former chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Africa linked religious persecution to political repression in Nigeria, citing the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Despite a 2022 Court of Appeal ruling ordering his release and calls from the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, Kanu remains in solitary confinement in deteriorating health.

He noted that Kanu was recently convicted on all charges despite widespread pleas.

