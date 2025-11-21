Obi Cubana has broken his silence on Nnamdi Kanu's life imprisonment and insecurity in the country

The businessman also reacted to the series of attacks in the country, including those in Kebbi and Kwara

He also shared details of his meeting alongside other Igbo businessmen with Seyi Tinubu and Kalu.

Popular businessman Obi Cubana, whose real name is [insert name], has finally released a statement addressing the insecurity in the country and Nnamdi Kanu's life sentence.

Recall that Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Abuja, a ruling that has intensified tension, especially regarding the political future of the Southeast.

Obi Cubana finally addresses followers after Nnamid Kanu's life sentence. Credit: obicubana

According to Obi Cubana, the mood of the country due to the recent attacks has made every reasonable person worried.

"Umunne m, The events of the past few days have left everyone perplexed and downcast. Starting with the designation of Nigeria by the USA as a country of particular concern, the kidnapping of the schoolgirls in Kebbi, kidnapping of churchgoers in Kwara, the killing of a brigadier general, the sentencing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and most recently the kidnapping of over 50 students from the Catholic school in Niger state. The mood in the country is so bad, and most reasonable people are worried," he said.

Obi Cubana also shared details of his meetings with Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu and President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi.

He disclosed that their meetings have been focused on insecurity, tax, the release of Kanu, among others.

Obi Cubana shares details of his meeting with Seyi Tinubu, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu. Credit: obicubana

"On two auspicious occasions amidst numerous engagements within the last three months, I, alongside other well-meaning Nigerians, have sat down at a table with Deputy Speaker @officialbenkalu and then with the Son of the President @seyitinubu. The burning issues discussed were insecurity, the new tax regime as it affects businesses, ease of doing business in the country, customs, FIRS, NAFDAC, and the political solutions that can lead to the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. I can tell you that numerous efforts have been going on on these issues," he said.

Appealing to Igbos to remain united, Cubana revealed talks are ongoing behind the scenes to secure Kanu's release.

"My dear brothers and sisters, this is no time to further divide us. A lot of people have been tirelessly working behind the scenes, devoting time and resources to see that our brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free and reunited with us. One thing is very clear here: No Igbo man or woman will have peace if MNK does not regain his freedom, and Ala Igbo will never be the same again... Tempers are high, words are being exchanged, but one thing is also clear: we all want MNK out, and we will never rest until MNK is out," he said.

He also appealed to President Tinubu to heed the cry of the people. "Our dear President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialasiwajubat, this is the time for you to heed the cry of our people and free Nnamdi Kanu," he said.

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

kinglemuel99 said:

"E money and KC go soon post their own because CP don post we know what’s going on it’s very simple and clear."

obinnaibb reacted:

"Dis one nah just make E no b like say U no tok about the issue, we know everything."

bobemekz said:

"My leader have spoken,Letz Listen to the word of an elder statesman."

dizzlemoneydesigns said:

"Stop wyning us jare no be una call una selves go do meeting."

preshnwobi commented:

I don't really understand most of you in this comment section bikonu eh! Eye service eye service as how? nawaoooo

