Verydarkman has reacted to the judgment passed on Nnamdi Kanu after the case was dragged on for four years.

In his video, he sent a daring message to the president and discussed what his government is trying to achieve with Kanu's case

Many people agreed with him and shared their opinions on the situation in the country

Ratel president, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has joined other celebrities in reacting to the verdict given to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment after his case had dragged in court for four years.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, VDM said the judgment passed on Kanu was simply a distraction for Nigerians.

He explained that the ruling came at a time when the country was boiling with tension and citizens were complaining about rising insecurity.

The activist added that Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa people are all lamenting because insecurity affects everyone.

He also noted that there was no way Nnamdi Kanu would have walked out free unless someone was being delusional.

According to him, the case was used to distract Nigerians, insisting that Kanu would not spend his entire life behind bars. VDM suggested that Kanu might spend up to 20 years before being released.

VDM calls for President Tinubu’s resignation

In the same video, VDM said the president should resign if he cannot secure the release of the girls abducted in Kebbi State. He claimed that Nigerians are surrounded by terrorists and urged citizens to stay alert.

Referencing Nnamdi Kanu’s actions years ago, VDM said the IPOB leader had spoken about insecurity in the nation and “sacrificed himself for a lot of people.”

VDM warns Nigerians about insecurities

Issuing a stern warning to Nigerian youths, VDM urged them not to allow the government to divide them. He added that those planning to travel during the December festivities must ensure their transport companies provide armed security personnel.

He warned that if a transport company cannot guarantee security, travellers should cancel their trip.

What fans said about VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the activist. Here are comment below:

@mol_thrift commented:

"Never believe we will get to this point where I call my parents 7pm each night to make sure they are all inside and all doors locked. It’s becoming more scary everyday day."

@amarachi_beauty stated:

"This December i repeat if you don't have Money for flight, pls stay back."

@only1_raihan said:

"For over 4 years, they've been on his case, but the verdict drops when everyone's questioning the system's insecurities. Interesting timing, isn't it?"

@agentvic_ said:

"VDM is right. Check the timing and the dramas lately."

@official_fancorner shared:

"So that judge nah person best daddy."

