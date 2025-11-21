US Congressman declared that Christians faced severe persecution in Nigeria, describing it as a grave religious freedom crisis

He cited mass killings since 2019, including the Yellow Water massacre, and linked religious persecution to political repression in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

The congressman questioned US foreign aid to Nigeria and called for action as ongoing persecution threatened the nation’s stability

US Congressman and former chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Africa has declared that Christians are facing severe persecution in Nigeria, describing it as one of the gravest religious freedom crises in the world.

Speaking on the issue, he said,

“They are targeted, displaced, and killed simply for their faith. The ancient plea, ‘Is there no help for the widow’s son?’ still echoes today.”

Mass killings underscore sustained violence

The congressman cited that since 2019, nearly 17,000 Christians have been killed, with hundreds more murdered in the first seven months of this year.

He referenced the Yellow Water massacre on 13 June, where over 280 Christians were sl@ughtered in a single day.

“These are not isolated tragedies but a sustained pattern of religiously motivated violence often ignored or even enabled by the Nigerian government,” he said.

Extremist groups including Boko Haram, Fulani militants, and ISIS West Africa continue attacks with minimal intervention from authorities.

Political repression tied to religious persecution

He linked religious persecution to political repression in Nigeria, citing the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Despite a 2022 Court of Appeal ruling ordering his release, and calls from the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, Kanu remains in solitary confinement in deteriorating health.

“Nigeria has signaled that the law is optional and targeting Christians is fair game,” the congressman said.

He noted that Kanu was recently convicted on all charges despite widespread pleas.

US aid questioned amid ongoing crisis

The congressman raised concerns over US foreign aid to Nigeria, noting that for fiscal year 2025, nearly eight billion dollars has been requested for sub-Saharan Africa.

He asked,

“Why should our tax dollars support governments that refuse to protect their own people? Is our aid aiding a genocide?”

Call for action and reform in Nigeria

He concluded by emphasising Nigeria’s potential but warned that ongoing persecution is threatening its stability.

“No country can build a stable future where churches are burned, believers are killed, and communities live in fear. The United States must stay engaged, and Nigeria must change course now,” he said.

