American rapper Nicki Minaj confirmed her first name, Onika, is derived from the Igbo name Onyekachi

The rapper was reacting to a fan post linking her name's meaning to her UN speech against jihadist violence

Minaj also shared that her arm tattoo translates to “God is with me” in Chinese

American rapper Nicki Minaj has opened up about her African roots, confirming that her first name, Onika, is a Trinidadian version of the Igbo name Onyekachi.

The revelation came after a fan celebrated her recent outing at the United Nations, where she spoke against jihadist violence targeting Christians in Nigeria.

In a post shared online, the fan highlighted the spiritual and cultural weight of her name, writing:

Nicki Minaj confirms her first name, Onika, is derived from the Igbo name Onyekachi.

“The name Onika means ‘continued belief in a supreme being who holds ultimate authority and surpasses all others in greatness.’ Let my Nigerian Barbz and friends confirm how God destines someone for great things before they are even born!”

Reacting to the post, Minaj confirmed the connection, showing pride in her African heritage and the spiritual significance of her name.

“Will it get even more mysterious if I told you the tattoo on my arm means ‘God is with me’ in Chinese?” she added

Read her reaction here:

Fans react to Nicki Minaj's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Trayonika:

"Lol will it get more mysterious if i told you that i stole your tattoo idea and put the same thing on my forearm because God is with me too"

@sammyikego

"@NICKIMINAJ is online, onu gbajia terrorist 1 world wide, proud citizen of Guns-A-blazing of the USA. Since your presentation, a lot of people from Nigeria have been running helter Skelter. God bless you for all you do for humanity"

@Knight4Ward96:

"Im really happy that youve gained my respect. Ill still say some of your music never should of went on the radio though."

@RRomanyshy27182:

"How old is that tattoo? I remember the barb wire around the bicep and tribal tat era and people were getting Chinese stuff too, but heard some are pranks. That's cool if it says that though."

@DIAAMONTE:

"God loves you, he has your back and is watching you suceed and doing amazing stuff, the Lord is proud of you"

@SavageVixenX

"Oh wow, that definitely adds a whole new layer. It’s like your arm’s quietly carrying a secret mantra, and now every time someone glimpses it, there’s this little whisper of protection and purpose. It’s mysterious, meaningful, and honestly… kind of magical. "

Nicki Minaj shares that her arm tattoo translates to "God is with me" in Chinese.

