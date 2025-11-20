The actress questioned how Nigerian mothers can sleep knowing 25 young girls are still missing

Toyin Abraham described the Kwara church attack as a wound that every mother feels deeply

She called for honest conversations about terrorism, fear, and the safety of young girls

Actress Toyin Abraham has joined the growing list of celebrities reacting to the abduction of 25 girls in Kebbi State and the violent church attack in Kwara.

In a post shared on Instagram, she described the pain mothers feel whenever news of abductions or attacks breaks online.

According to the actress, motherhood comes with a special kind of fear, one that doesn’t go away simply because the news cycle has moved on.

Toyin Abraham questions how Nigerian mothers can sleep knowing 25 young girls are still missing.

Toyin wrote:

“How does any mother close her eyes at night knowing that 25 young girls have been stolen from their families… girls who should be safe, laughing, learning, dreaming?”

Her message captured the helplessness many Nigerian families feel as terrorism and unchecked violence continue to spread across the country.

Fans react to Toyin Abraham's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@iretops12:

"God Bless you for this 🙏 you have just won my heart to have shown condolence"

@atinukesuliat:

"These times are challenging for our nation. May God watch over us and protect every one of us"

@ejiadebukola:

"Thank you Toyin @toyin_abraham for lending your voice.It is heartbreaking to see this happening."

@realayomidee:

"To my world-best, you have truly done excellently; I had been eagerly waiting to see how you would address this unfortunate incident, and as expected, you rose to the occasion without the slightest disappointment, using your voice and your platform with courage and integrity, and for that, I pray that God continues to bless, strengthen, and uplift you for always standing up for what is right and speaking out when it matters most."

@__________kishhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh:

"My absolute best, you never fail to amaze me. I watched closely to see how you would respond, and as always, you rose above with wisdom and strength. May God reward your boldness and keep lifting you higher."

@i_am_olorioni:

"I'm not a fan of Yinubu but u people should stop blaming this woman,the insurgency has been happening since ,iit didn't start now,I can remember from or before chibok girls own sef"

@chiefagbabiaka:

"This is hard to swallow....I pray God takes control and makes our leaders take the right decision on security issues across this nation."

@ayooluwashindara:

"Loooooool,yall capping on cs.are very funny,cos s your fav now, you’re replying the people that telling her the truth….Nigerians are very funny"

Toyin Abraham describes the Kwara church attack as a wound that every mother feels deeply.

