Toyin Abraham Mourns Kebbi Girls Abduction, Kwara Church Attack: “How Do We Move Past This?"
- The actress questioned how Nigerian mothers can sleep knowing 25 young girls are still missing
- Toyin Abraham described the Kwara church attack as a wound that every mother feels deeply
- She called for honest conversations about terrorism, fear, and the safety of young girls
Actress Toyin Abraham has joined the growing list of celebrities reacting to the abduction of 25 girls in Kebbi State and the violent church attack in Kwara.
In a post shared on Instagram, she described the pain mothers feel whenever news of abductions or attacks breaks online.
According to the actress, motherhood comes with a special kind of fear, one that doesn’t go away simply because the news cycle has moved on.
Toyin wrote:
“How does any mother close her eyes at night knowing that 25 young girls have been stolen from their families… girls who should be safe, laughing, learning, dreaming?”
Her message captured the helplessness many Nigerian families feel as terrorism and unchecked violence continue to spread across the country.
Read her post here:
Fans react to Toyin Abraham's post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below
@iretops12:
"God Bless you for this 🙏 you have just won my heart to have shown condolence"
@atinukesuliat:
"These times are challenging for our nation. May God watch over us and protect every one of us"
@ejiadebukola:
"Thank you Toyin @toyin_abraham for lending your voice.It is heartbreaking to see this happening."
@realayomidee:
"To my world-best, you have truly done excellently; I had been eagerly waiting to see how you would address this unfortunate incident, and as expected, you rose to the occasion without the slightest disappointment, using your voice and your platform with courage and integrity, and for that, I pray that God continues to bless, strengthen, and uplift you for always standing up for what is right and speaking out when it matters most."
@__________kishhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh:
"My absolute best, you never fail to amaze me. I watched closely to see how you would respond, and as always, you rose above with wisdom and strength. May God reward your boldness and keep lifting you higher."
@i_am_olorioni:
"I'm not a fan of Yinubu but u people should stop blaming this woman,the insurgency has been happening since ,iit didn't start now,I can remember from or before chibok girls own sef"
@chiefagbabiaka:
"This is hard to swallow....I pray God takes control and makes our leaders take the right decision on security issues across this nation."
@ayooluwashindara:
"Loooooool,yall capping on cs.are very funny,cos s your fav now, you’re replying the people that telling her the truth….Nigerians are very funny"
Iyabo Ojo raises alarm over rising insecurity
Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Iyabo Ojo has added her voice to growing calls for action amid escalating insecurity in Nigeria.
Taking to Instagram, the actress condemned recent violent incidents, including the church attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara State, and the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi.
In her post, Iyabo Ojo expressed deep concern about the recurring attacks, noting that they echo past national tragedies like the Chibok girls’ kidnapping.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.