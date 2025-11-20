Singer Burna Boy stated that his controversial 'I’m not looking for new fans' comment was misunderstood

He opened up about personal battles, online negativity, and why he rarely responds publicly

The singer apologised to fans but insists he is “just human”, leaving many divided over his message

Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy has cleared the air after days of dragging over his behaviour toward a fan during his Denver concert.

The superstar had sent out a lady and her boyfriend for sleeping during his performance, a moment that circulated widely online and brought heavy criticism from fans and non-fans alike.

Shortly after, a video emerged of Burna Boy joking that he wasn’t “looking for new fans,” a statement many people interpreted as arrogance and disrespect. But the singer now says that’s not what happened at all.

Burna Boy apologises to fans but insists he is “just human. Photos: Burna Boy.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Burna Boy explained that the controversial clip was taken completely out of context.

According to him, he was teasing members of his band about something unrelated when the camera caught him mid-joke, but social media users twisted it into a narrative that he “doesn’t need fans.”

He expressed frustration at how quickly people assume the worst about him.

He wrote,

“I was joking around with my band about something else. You people spun it as usual, saying ‘Burna Boy doesn’t love his fans’.”

The singer noted that haters who never acknowledged his achievements were suddenly loud and eager to drag him.

Burna Boy opened up about fighting his own silent battles and insisted he has never looked for pity or public sympathy.

He stressed that he has always shown love and respect to those who show the same to him, adding that people often ignore the good he does.

Read the post here:

Fans react to Burna Boy's apology

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@mahdiyamohammed:

"People love you, the problem is that you don’t just see the wrong you do when it comes to your fans that’s where the problem is, acknowledge your flaws and work on it, it is very important."

@olawaleoolusanya:

"If you collect half of wetin David dey collect steady, wetin go con happen like this?"

@anita__chi:

"Because they throw $100 at you??!!! Wow 😮 people paid money to come watch you and I address them like this?!!! Just wow.. if those people didn’t pay, all this radgamos no go happen o… Such loud nonsense"

@ salmah_iye:

"Them no Dey even drag you reach the way them they drag Davido and wizkid. But you they shout for your wrong ooo!!!!!!!!!"

Burna Boy says his controversial comment about a fan was misunderstood. Photo: @burnaboygram/IG.

