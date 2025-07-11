Daniel Regha said Burna Boy’s new album lacks substance and would only sell because of his name

The critic insisted that the foreign features on the project added nothing, saying they felt forced and lacked synergy.

He called out the singer for glorifying hard substances and ignoring message-driven music in the project

Controversial critic Daniel Regha has once again lived up to his reputation as Nigeria’s most unapologetic reviewer, and this time, his target is none other than Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy.

Burna Boy dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025.

While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that has caused intense debate across music spaces.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Regha rated the album a mere 2/10, insisting it was Burna Boy’s weakest effort yet.

The album has no hit song, just noise – Regha

In his detailed review, Regha, who was recently seen in handcuffs, slammed the album’s sound, features, and lyrical content, stating that Burna Boy used the project more to glorify himself than to deliver quality music.

He wrote:

“The album has no hit song or standout collab, weak wordplays, and simply a self-glorification album,”

He praised only one track, Born Winner, calling it the only decent effort in the 12-track project.

He claimed that the chorus in “Change Your Mind” featuring Shaboozey was poorly produced, saying the vocals were drowned out by the instrumental.

The critic didn’t hold back when addressing Burna’s high-profile features either.

He described the collaboration with Travis Scott as a missed opportunity and said the song with Mick Jagger, “Empty Chairs”, would have been better without the rock legend, as the rock infusion failed to blend.

On 28 Grams, Regha accused Burna Boy of promoting drug abuse, noting that the lyrics glamorised hard substances. For him, this track was not only unappealing but also dangerous in its messaging.

See Regha's post here:

Burna Boy's fans disagree on Regha's rating

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iam_kelvinreal:

"Daniel Regha go soon collect o. How you rate Burna 2/10 with all those collabs? Be serious abeg."

@princess_opeyemi:

"Let’s be honest, not every Burna album go sweet. This one no really enter like that sha."

@obinna_fire:

"Regha said what some people are thinking but are too scared to say. Not his best work at all"

@yusuf_vibes:

"This guy just dey look for attention as usual. Album never even settle, you don drop rating."

@tofunmi_bae:

"Only ‘Born Winner’ makes sense? You must be joking. ‘Change Your Mind’ is on repeat over here"

Daniel Regha rates Davido's album low

Legit.ng earlier reported in April that Daniel Regha dropped a review of Davido’s fifth studio album, 5ive, on X.

The Lagos-born commentator didn’t hold back, calling out the album for what he saw as lazy lyricism and uninspired collaborations.

He pointed to tracks like “With You” featuring Omah Lay as a missed opportunity and flagged “10 Kilo” for using the term “Orọbọ”, which he argued ridiculed body types. Regha also aimed Davido’s wordplay, citing examples like “Wheel-barrow” and “Toy-toy-toy” as evidence of weak writing.

