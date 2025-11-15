Ned Nwoko has reacted to the official statement released by the hospital that allegedly conducted tests on Regina Daniels

A few days ago, a hospital in Abuja refuted claims that it had released the actress's medical reports, and Regina also addressed the matter

Fans reacted to Ned Nwoko's comments about Regina Daniels' alleged medical report

Regina Daniels’ estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, has reacted to the official statement released by Serenity Royale Hospital, which claimed that the mother of two tested positive for multiple psychoactive substances, including unprintable substances, opiates, and alcohol.

The hospital stated that the report circulating was not from them, emphasizing their commitment to professionalism and confidentiality, and assured the public that they would not share their patients' private medical histories.

Regina Daniels also reacted, thanking the hospital for maintaining professionalism. She mentioned that she initially considered suing them.

In a statement, Ned Nwoko defended the report, stating that it was genuine and clarified that the medical center only denied releasing the statement, not its authenticity.

He urged the public to read the report and listed the substances allegedly found in the actress's system.

Ned Nwoko's team shares more details

On his Instagram page, Ned Nwoko's team shared another statement regarding Regina Daniels’ alleged medical case.

The statement claimed that Nizamiya Hospital, in October, had troubling new details about his estranged wife. It was said that Regina was brought in unconscious due to substance abuse.

The statement further mentioned that the rehabilitation center faced challenges due to interference from Regina Daniels' family, who allegedly did not see anything wrong with her alcohol consumption and continued enabling her substance abuse.

According to the statement, Regina Daniels' family is the reason she has not completed her rehabilitation program.

The team questioned if the public and her fans should wait until she reaches a point of irreversible harm.

Recall that Ned Nwoko was the first to allege that his estranged wife was using substances, following the viral video showing what she allegedly destroyed in their house.

See the post here:

@mzsugarluv shared:

"Epa rest nah. Even spiritual husband no do reach this one."

@i.am.nessia said:

"This one don dey pass pharaoh own o."

@tiana_tabansi reacted:

"Sir, we Av seen it, and we all appreciate your show of care and support wanting the best for her, but she say she nor want , na by force?"

@official_ose007 shared:

"This tortoise hold Regina for neck, anyway pa pharaoh let her go."

@kelz_mama shared:

"See what office of distinguished senator is using Nigerian citizens time to do."

@chioma_essye stated:

"It’s going to be a long month ."

