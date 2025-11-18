Social media activist Verydarkman became another topic of discussion online amid the saga with comedian Mr Jollof

Recall that the two socialites were spotted in a fierce physical fight inside an aircraft after months of online spats

Following the altercation, some Warri residents, from where Mr Jollof hails, sent a series of threats to the online critic

Warri residents have reportedly issued a threat to popular social media influencer Verydarkman (VDM) following his altercation with comedian Mr Jollof during a commercial flight.

The incident, which took place on Monday, November 17, was captured on video and widely circulated on social media. Footage shows the two men struggling along the aircraft aisle while other passengers tried to separate them.

Warri men warn Verydarkman post fight with Mr Jollof. Credit: @verydarkman, @mrjollof

Following the fight, messages from some Warri residents, from where the comedian hails, surfaced online, warning VDM that if he returns to the city, he could face public humiliation.

“If we see you in Warri, we will strip you nakeed,” one shouted in a video that has since gone viral.

Neither VDM nor Mr Jollof have publicly responded to the threat. Social media users have reacted with a mix of shock and concern.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that VDM finally tendered a public apology following his in-flight confrontation with Mr Jollof.

VeryDarkMan shared a video on his Instagram page, showing him appearing in bandages as he tried to make a joke out of the situation, before removing them to tender an apology.

The critic, who admitted he acted irresponsibly, apologised to United Nigeria Airlines, its passengers, cabin crew, and everyone who looked up to him.

He, however, stated that he couldn't guarantee if such a scene wouldn't happen again in the future, adding that he would ensure it wouldn’t happen in public again.

“I acted really irresponsibly, and I’m sorry. I can’t guarantee it won’t happen again, but it won’t happen on a plane, a bus, or in public,” VeryDarkMan said in part in the video.

Verydarkman warned by Warri men after heated fight with Mr Jollof. Credit: @verydarkman, @mrjollof

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mr Jollof also tendered a public apology after his fight with VeryDarkMan.

Mr Jollof apologised to the governor of Delta State, his wife, his children, and the passengers on the plane.

He explained that fighting was not in his character, but he had to defend himself.

Mr Jollof trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ego__oyibo280 said:

"True true, Mr Jollof no fall hand. Very proud of him 👍."

henrykroose said:

"Una do this video with pos ? 😂"

manlikefaco said:

"Make Edo boys also do their own videos to support VDM since all of una don craze."

officialmccasino said:

"Na POS dem take do dis video? Abeg make una no cause more wahala oooo let peace reign."

jaypills.olinepharmacy said:

"Pls is trump still coming ? Any update."

imfrancut said:

"I like as una Dey use una hand create una own happiness 😂😂😂😂."

flamez_of_black30 said:

"Una use POS machine camera de record still de make noise on top."

coachwilfredasuquo said:

"Noise makers. JOLLOF wer be where BELLE FACE. No the same thing we're VDM dey do he been dey do before until he join out Oppressors and talk change."

man_liketega said:

"Nigerians misplaced priorities 😂."

ykay_autos said:

"Why not channel that energy to fight kidnapper’s in your state and leave you fellow man 😢."

cakesbybelladelta said:

"See people’s fathers oo ..smh."

mykel__smyth said:

"What if them come catch Jollof for Lagos Or Abuja? Una go still see VDM still do video 😂😂."

tonydey4u said:

"These ones still dey 1825 😂😂."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Whose tecno from 1998 did they use to record the video? Anyway I support una with a set of vampaya teeth, bhite am if e enter Warri ✊🏾."

VDM, Jollof arrested after brawl

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ossai Success, an aide to the Delta state governor, shared an update on VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof.

Ossai, who expressed disappointment in the duo's dramatic display on board a plane, revealed they were unboarded and arrested.

His update stirred reactions as social media users took sides.

Source: Legit.ng