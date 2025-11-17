A Nigerian man who was an eyewitness to the fight between VeryDarkMan and a comedian, Mr Jollof, has spoken up

In a video on TikTok, he narrated everything that transpired between the duo onboard the flight and how it all started

The post garnered massive reactions on the TikTok app, with social media users sharing their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian man who witnessed the confrontation between VeryDarkMan and comedian Mr Jollof on a flight shared his account of the incident.

In a video posted via his TikTok account, he narrated how the disagreement happened before take-off.

Eyewitness breaks silence regarding fight between VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof. Photo credit: @ezikepaultobechukwu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Eyewitness speaks about VeryDarkMan, Jollof's fight

The fight took place while passengers were settling in, and the witness explained how tension built up between the two men who had a longstanding dispute.

Identified as @ezikepaultobechukwu on TikTok, the eyewitness stated that he had been onboard the United Nigeria flight when both men arrived and took seats positioned opposite each other though not on the same row.

According to him, the issue began when passengers were arranging their hand luggage in the overhead compartments.

He said that VeryDarkMan spoke first to Mr Jollof and uttered the statement 'I go slap you', which those nearby initially assumed was playful. However, the situation escalated almost immediately.

The witness continued his narration by explaining that Mr Jollof reacted by throwing a punch and that VeryDarkMan reacted in the same manner, leading to a fight.

Eyewitness shares his account of the fight between VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof. Photo credit: VeryDarkMan.

Source: TikTok

He added that another comedian, Funny Bone, attempted to intervene and bring the situation under control.

The disagreement quickly drew attention from others onboard who were startled by the sudden commotion in the cabin.

He went on to say that flight authorities intervened and removed the two men from the aircraft.

Speaking further, the eyewitness noted that the remaining passengers continued their journey without them and that both men stayed back in Asaba to resolve the matter.

In his words:

"This is exactly what happened at United Nigeria this morning. I'm an eye witness. I saw it happen myself. That's my boarding pass, that's my seat number. So two of them were close to each other but not on the same row. Jollof was on left, VDM was on right. So when they were putting their luggage in the overhead locker up there, na VDM first talk to Jollof tell am say I go slap you. People around thought it was a joke. Then, Mr Jollof then started throwing punch, VDM threw back and the fight started.

"Even Funny bone the comedian was trying to separate them. So what do I say in this? Of course the airport authority brought them down. We no travel with them. Them dey asaba there they settle themselves. VDM was wrong. Mr Jollof was wrong because I know their story. Currently they have a case in court, some of you don't know that VDM and Jollof have a case in court that late last year wey they they dragged themselves online. So VDM and Jollof are not friends and satan made them enter the same airline today."

Reactions as eyewitness speaks about VeryDarkMan, Jollof's fight

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@EVACHINNY said:

"Honestly na you dey wrong pass the both of them. If you kept the camera focused on them both we for fit judge the matter right."

@giftyhairpire said:

"Vdm is not wrong pls they have which is in court and if use mouth take slap am why would he use his hand why didn’t he use mouth too."

@JamesO reacted:

"Na lie make una Dey talk truth straightforward!!! VDM is at fault and stop painting it! Two people can not be at fault at the court of law."

@Henry G said:

"Mr jollof wasn’t wrong Make una see truth talk. How person walk up to someone threaten to beat am. Wey d Matter Dey court."

@Jeff jice said:

"Baba they dor talk b4 say if we see we go settle, So they was no Point of started first, The match started the moment they saw each other so throw Blow first get the advantage."

@Sharonbaby added:

"Thank u very much bro, in as much I am a ratel member, our ratel president is wrong."

See the post below:

Airport worker shares experience with VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man who works at an airport shared his recent experience with Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

In a video shared via the X app, he detailed how a heartbreaking incident turned out to yield a positive result for him.

Source: Legit.ng