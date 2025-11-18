Portable has reacted to the viral video of the plane fight between Verydarkman and Mr Jollof as he takes sides

In his video, he shared the punishment that should be given to the activist while making fun of him

Fans reacted to the video, taunting him with his constant street fighting videos

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, has joined other celebrities reacting to the viral fight between Martins Vincent Otse (Verydarkman) and Freedom Atsepoyi (Mr Jollof).

On Monday, November 17, 2025, a viral video of the activist and comedian caused a stir on the internet.

Though both have broken their silence on what truly happened on the plane, celebrities are still reacting to it.

Joining the bandwagon, Portable noted that VDM saw Mr Jollof on the ground before they boarded the plane, but he didn't approach him or start a fight. However, he later confronted him on the plane. He pointed out that Mr Jollof turned VDM's body to chicken by biting him, continuing to taunt the activist.

Portable speaks about punishment VDM deserves

In his video, Portable claimed that anyone who fights on a plane deserves a life sentence.

Recalling how he and VDM had an altercation months ago, the Zeh Nation boss said that VDM was offered N100 million to beat him.

Laughing at the TikToker, Portable taunted him, saying, "See the person who wan beat me for N100m."

Portable called for justice for Mr Jollof, asking what would happen if VDM's blow hit the plane and caused a tragedy. He continued taunting VDM, stating that he does not know how to throw punches.

Recall that Portable and VDM are arch-enemies. The two were supposed to have a ring fight, but it was cancelled at the last minute.

However, they have continued to taunt each other on social media, with VDM accusing Portable of assaulting a man a few years ago.

It is also worth noting that Portable has been seen in several videos fighting on the street. He was recently seen at Ikeja and the airport throwing punches a few months ago.

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as seen below:

@mrdannypromo stated:

"If you Jollof try him best abeg like this comment let's celebrate Mr Jellof

@vybesjust said:

"Before unko Jollof and chicken dey go well."

@ _stream.tv_ shared:

"At least we can rest from Regina Daniel’s and her ancestor."

@offical_kef commented:

"Let them fight again I want see something."

@lorah__irez reacted:

"What about those wey fight for street eeh porty."

