Comedian AY has reacted to the Super Eagles' defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs

In a viral video, the funny man singled out Victor Osimhen as he lashed out at the Super Eagles' squad

He also shared his observation about Nigeria's game against DR Congo, igniting reactions online

Popular comedian Ayo Makun, better known as AY or AY Live, has joined Nigerian football lovers in reacting to the Super Eagles' defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

AY, in a now viral video, condemned the national football team's performance, calling it a shame.

AY drags Super Eagles over defeat to DR Congo.

Source: Instagram

Recall that Éric Chelle-led Super Eagles side lost 4-3 on penalties to the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs on Sunday, November 16.

The defeat means Nigeria would not be at the World Cup for the second consecutive edition.

AY singles out Victor Osimhen

AY lashed out at the Super Eagles squad as he stated that their game against Congo showed they couldn't play without striker Victor Osimhen.

The comedian pointed out that after Osimhen was substituted after suffering an injury in the 46th minute, the Nigerian team lost focus.

Despite the defeat, AY disclosed he would be at the 2026 World Cup tournament set to be hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada.

AY shares observations about Super Eagles' match against DR Congo.

Source: Instagram

"It's a big shame to the Super Eagles. Even the referee was trying to help you. What you people have proven to us is that without Victor Osimhen, no Super Eagles," AY said in the video.

Watch comedian AY react to Super Eagles' defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo below:

Reactions trail AY's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

WNagati_oakv1 said:

"The club mentality & $ mentality has been a disease in African football, for several years/over 20 yrs."

iykedave11 commented:

"Abeg Oshimen was there when we lost and drew in the main qualifiers."

designmediax said:

"Una don do this man this kind thing again abi. Las Las our players no good. Apart from oshimen which of these players fit dey starting 11 for 1994 squad or 1998. Drop foreign players bring in siasia make him build team for una locally."

realestfreddy commented:

"Shebi you be picnic friend? If we do our assignment well Shey we suppose dey fight for play off? Abeg the boys try small and he pain everybody but the problem is also from the administration heading our country sports teams."

raybabaD said:

"The annoying thing is even that clear chance in front of the post that was missed by 2 players for lack of communication, the game would have been buried in the first half."

TheddyAnikwe said:

"You can only understand his pain if you have plans to go to the World Cup and watch Nigeria play."

TonyTE08 commented:

"It was a pitiful game to watch. Most of the 2nd half was played in our own half. I felt Super Eagles resorted to play for penalties. The penalties sef, we no fit play. Anyway let the best teams represent Africa."

Gabon ace sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina drummed support behind Victor Osimhen prior to Nigeria's game against DR Congo.

Lemina, who is Osimhen's teammate at Galatasaray, was Gabon’s standout player in their loss to Nigeria.

The striker wrote: “I love you brother,” sharing a picture of himself and Lemina in action during the World Cup playoff match.

