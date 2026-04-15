Temi Otedola made the frontline of blogs after she spoke about her marriage to Mr Eazi

to The fashionista, during a recent podcast show, shared an unorthodox way they handle fights in their home

She further explained how she struggles to accept living while understanding her husband’s perspective to

Nigerian fashion model Temi Otedola had the attention of the internet as she spoke on what she struggles with most in her marriage with Mr Eazi.

In a recent podcast episode, the actress revealed how she and her husband resolve issues amicably without confrontations.

Temi Otedola opens up on marriage challenge with Mr Eazi. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

The billionaire heiress, however, noted that it was a pattern set by her husband, as she is finding it hard to adjust to it.

In her words: “I’m minding my business doing my email, and I just get this scroll of a message saying everything he’s upset about me, my body was already becoming hot at some point, I can’t even read because I’m so angry.”

In Mr Eazi's words, “when we sit down to talk, I don’t like hitting it on the head. I think if I communicate it at that time, it will sound too harsh.”

He added that writing allows him to better organise his thoughts, stating, “When I want to really express myself, I can do it via typing better than speaking about it because then I can read it again to see what I’ve omitted.”

Listen to the podcast below:

Fans react to Temi and Mr Eazi's marriage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omodaada1 said:

"You mean like ‘I hope this email finds you well’🤭🤣🤣🤣🤣."

jaysonrogue

"Oversharing. These people never learn."

ayomi___x said:

"As a long texter, my biggest fear is being in a relationship with someone that would reply “okay” to my epistle😭😂 I’ll legit find a way to reach you and cur$e you out."

bellz_beautyy said:

"Probably that’s just the best way he could express himself better."

aura_bylaura said:

"Yeah, that is very valid, there are people who expresses themselves better via text, than actual physical communication simply because they are more brutal with words when communicating physically, but in a text, there is room to structure words respectfully."

its_khaery said:

"So wetin we wan use this information do now? 🫩."

lakunle___ said:

"The agenda y'all trying so hard to create is flimsy."

jennykutie said:

"Yes, I am this way too. I would never be able to tell my husband everything in my heart with a face to face conversation. So i will always type my epistle 😂 and send it to him without mincing words😂."

ace_dior101 said:

"I’m more expressive in writing, my only fear is when I get “ok” as a reply to my long ssa epistle. I fit ment! Dem kuku don do am for me before 😭😂."

Temi Otedola sparks buzz after admitting biggest struggle with Mr Eazi. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Temi Otedola flaunts cooking skills

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Temi Otedola made headlines after posting a video where she showed off her cooking skills.

She showed her skills in the clip that drew reactions from Nigerians.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

Source: Legit.ng