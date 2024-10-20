A video has shown how Wizkid stormed his baby mama, Jada P's baby shower in a unique way

The love birds had staged a baby shower to officially announced that they were expecting a baby girl

In the clip, he walked in quietly, went to hug a lady, then moved to his partner, hugged, kissed her and left the place

Grammy Award winner, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has wormed his way into the hearts of singles and music lovers with a video of what he did to his baby mama.

Legit.ng had reported that Jada P and Wizkid had done a baby shower to announce that they were expecting their third baby together.

In the recording, the Ojuelegba crooner walked into the venue of the event with a smile on his face. He hugged his lover and gave her a kiss.

He looked at Jada P's baby bump and smiled before leaving the venue.

Wizkid hugs another lady

When he got to the ceremony, he first hugged a lady in pink before moving to the mother of his children.

The superstar, who is embroiled in a rift with his colleague, smiled and waved at someone as he was leaving the venue of the baby shower.

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Wizkid and Jada P at the baby shower. Here are some of the comments below:

@princesspinki_988

"Watched more than 3times, steeze is screaming don’t wound me Wizkid."

@nwaezewanyi_:

"Oh, popsy don't be shy."

@precious.bella.1232:

"Very classy man."

@kelz_tbq:

"Very sweet oh chim."

@cee_cee_why:

"Sweet boy and girl."

@devineokere:

"Thanks God they come back alive nothing more."

@beccaszn:

"For her to have all 3kids with him,it means he’s doing right by her… if she’s happy wetin come concern us?! "

@riyike01:

"Correct man class composure steeze ogba everything dey man of the moment."

@therealshantelhoney:

"He’s so shy."

@love_is_charity:

"Awesome."

Jada P celebrates Wizkid on birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid's baby mama, marked her birthday and penned a lovely note to herself, motherhood and her partner, Wizkid.

In the post, she spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving supportive, care and best father.

She also noted that singer makes her feel safe, and he allows her to pursue her dream and blessed her with their children.

