Jada P has made a post to celebrate her first son, Zion, who just turned 8 years old

In her Instagram story, she shared what she went through before having him while gushing over her son

She also shared a lovely throwback video from when he was just 8 months old, as fans joined in the celebration

Singer Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid)’s baby mama, Jada Pollock, better known as Jada P, has shared a lovely post to celebrate her first son, Zion, who just turned 8 years old.

The post, made on her Instagram story, featured a throwback video of the celebrant when he was just 8 months old.

Fans react to the post made by Wizkid's baby mama, Jada P on Zion's birthda. Photo credit@jadap

Source: Instagram

In the video, it was Zion’s birthday, and he had a cone crown on his head while walking as he was being recorded.

He also had another cone in his hand, which he played with before putting it in his mouth.

Jada P wrote on the video that her baby was 8 months old and gushed over how fast he was growing, asking her son to stop growing so quickly.

Jada P shares ordeal before having Zion



The woman, who welcomed her third baby a few months ago, revealed that she prayed earnestly to God for a child before giving birth to Zion. She added that his birth anniversary remains the most precious moment of her life.

According to her, after she prayed for a child, God blessed her with the most perfect gift, and since then, she has seen life in a different light.

Gushing over her son, Zion, Jada P expressed her love for him and fondly referred to him as “my little boy.”

She also shared a picture of Zion as a baby while he was sleeping.

Fans pray for Wizkid's son, Zion on birthday. Photo credit@zionbalogun

Source: Instagram

Fans Join Jada P in Celebrating Zion’s Birthday



aking to the comment section, fans of the talent manager joined her in celebrating her son. They gushed over the video she shared and congratulated both mother and child.

Fans wished Zion a happy birthday, admired the adorable throwback pictures, and showered him with heartfelt prayers, noting how fast he has grown.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Jada's post about Zion

Reactions hav trailed the post made by the mother of three, Jada P about her son, Zion's birthday. Many joined her in celebrating, They wished Zion a happy birthday and marvelled at his growth. Here are comments below:

@ajibola_oluwadamilola_22 stated:

"He should stop growing how."

@ivyamira9 shared:

"Happy birthday Zion."

@blackyolkgram commented:

"If blessed was a person is big daddy wiz."

@girly.kim2 reacted:

"Happy birthday to one of the most handsome little boy I know, they grow sooo fast."

Wizkid's son Zion rocks expensive neck piece

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zion shifted the attention of many Nigerians online. The cute little being was seen in the comfort of his parents Wizkid and Jada P's sitting room as he had a moment to himself.

Zion was seen wearing one of the musician's popular ornaments and was glad to see what he looked like after checking himself out in the mirror.

Source: Legit.ng