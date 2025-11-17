Omoyele Sowore claimed Senator Ned Nwoko intercepted Regina Daniels’ phone and intended to release her private videos

Sowore stated that his advocacy is driven by justice, revealing alleged plans by Nwoko to target Regina’s family for personal gain

He insisted he will continue defending Regina Daniels and her family until accountability is ensured

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has revealed why he has taken a stand in the ongoing marital dispute between actress Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, billionaire Senator Ned Nwoko.

Sowore, who first gained public attention during the arrest of Regina’s brother, Sammy Daniels, claimed he could not remain silent after learning about Nwoko’s alleged plans targeting the actress and her family.

According to him, the senator had gone to extraordinary lengths, allegedly intercepting Regina’s phone calls with the intent to use private information against her.

Sowore claims Ned Nwoko intercepted Regina Daniels’ phone and intended to release her private videos. Photos: Omoyele Sowore, Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

Speaking on the matter during a recent interview, Sowore alleged that the senator intended to publicly release Regina Daniels’ private videos, putting the actress at risk and violating her privacy.

He stated,

“Senator Ned Nwoko intercepted Regina Daniels’ phone and was planning to release her nvde video on social media. I hate it when people use their illegal wealth to oppress others."

He further alleged that Nwoko had also planned to target Regina’s mother. He explained that his intervention is rooted in his commitment to human rights and fairness.

He added that his focus remains on ensuring a just outcome for Regina Daniels and her family, insisting that no one should be targeted for personal gain or revenge.

Watch the interview here:

Netizens react to Sowore's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@ekenefortunate:

"Ned Nwoko should not thread in that angle, make he forget that matter, he must not behave like kids"

@LaVidaMercy:

"You can’t hide behind celebrity to play dangerous games. Responsibility matters, Regina."

@Clarisbell_:

"Nawao marriage no be by force sha, I understand that things went south but he should let go there is nothing he will do to bring back the spark"

@Emmanue54706145:

"I suggest you don’t have to fight Ned or anyone concerned this issues because it’s family issues. I think all you need to do is to look for a way to advice our dear sister Regina to understand her husband go to rehab or get a good one for her so that she’ll be fine and then make a decision with her senses. Instead of telling her you’ll fight for her. I respect you but I won’t support you putting yourself into unnecessary stress."

Regian Daniels has been at loggerheads with her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko. Photo: Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels warnd Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels has sent a serious warning to her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a series of posts on her Instagram account, she implored him to leave her alone, questioning why he was attempting to ruin her publicly and personally.

She stated that he had controlled her life since she was 17 and that she is now battling for her liberation.

Source: Legit.ng