Verydarkman has continued to slam Mr Jollof for coming for his mother and accusing him of taking a swipe at his wife

In a new video, he made bold clams about Mr Jollof's wife and shared the name of the hotel she allegedly meets yahoo boys

VDM opened his comment sections and fans reacted massively to the new video he made about Mr Jollof

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has continued to drag Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof for abusing his mother and making other allegations.

Legit.ng had reported that Mr Jollof had called out the activist and accused him of coming for his wife. He promised to deal with him.

VDM continues dragging Mr Jollof. Photo credit @verydarkblackman/@mrjollof

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the call-out, VDM took him to the gallows and added his wife too. He alleged that Mr Jollof's wife sleeps around with yahoo boys to provide for their family.

The activist also claimed that the media personality caught his wife at Cocoa Butterfly Hotel for Ogborowke, and he was crying. He added that Mr Jollof allegedly shouted outside the hotel, went in and allegedly took his wife home.

VDM dares Mr Jollof

The controversial activist, who also called out Iyabo Ojo dared Mr Jollof to say he was lying about the allegation. He further added that he just doesn't talk, he has witnesses that can confirm what he has said.

Not done, VDM schooled Mr Jollof that he was not interested in having a brand endorsement as he has his goal which he was working towards.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the activist about Mr Jollof. Here are some of the comments below:

@bamhen2:

"The only poor man when rich man dey fear."

@supremetouch_pgl:

"He who comes to equity should come with a clean hand."

@sunbim1:

"I am crying on behalf of Mr Jollof wife."

@jaykelsbeautyhome:

"Omo VDM o no dey talk waitn no be fact Jollof for no start this lane at all, bishop go dey dance for house now, this one go long pass Queen mother own o."

@jojo_bryan_:

"Omoh this matter go too long ooh."

@sidneymatt_:

"Jollof wey dem knack for nyash at 100k ugheli that year."

@delasotv1:

"This movie go long oh."

@dtrybeman_:

"Dis man no be party Jollof na concussion.'

@pel_lumii:

"Jollof no dey make sense this days who else notice am? Maybe lack of ingredients hmee well country hard sha."

VDM makes allegations against Mr Jollof's wife

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had dragged comedian Mr Jollof and noted that he would beat him up and nothing would happen.

He also accused the comedian's wife of sleeping with men before her husband was given an adviser role in Delta state government.

Verydarkman also lambasted fashion designer Seyi Vodi for claiming to be his support system, but he keeps badmouthing him.

Source: Legit.ng