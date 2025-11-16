Onyeka Nwelue's tweet about how VeryDarkMan started his brand on social media has gone viral

The filmmaker dropped the tweet in reaction to a series of videos of VeryDarkMan selling upgraded iPhones

His comment about the media personality has ignited reactions, with many of VeryDarkMan's fans clapping back

Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue has called out social media personality Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, for selling 'fake' iPhones.

In a tweet that has gone viral across social media platforms in the country, Onyeka recalled how the online critic began his brand by calling out business entities selling products without registered numbers from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue recalls how VeryDarkMan used to call out entities without NAFDAC numbers. Credit: onyekanwelue/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"VeryDarkMan started with calling out entities without NAFDAC numbers. Now, he is selling fake iPhones. Nigerians are wonderful people," he tweeted.

Recall that some months back, VeryDarkMan was involved in a heated exchange with businessman Blord as he exposed him for selling a refurbished iPhone XR as an iPhone 17 Pro.

He accused Blord of deceiving Nigerians and inflating prices to appear innovative.

He said: “Blord, I think you forgot that I am in China. Why do you want to extort Nigerians? All in the name of business, you want to make so much profit."

He further revealed that the supposed “iPhone 17 Pro” was merely an upgraded iPhone XR that could be bought for about ₦280,000 in China, including shipping and delivery costs to any part of Nigeria.

Mixed reactions trail Onyeka Nwelue's comment about VeryDarkMan. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reactions as filmmaker calls out VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

remenboi reacted:

"Shey iPhone dey get Nafdac no."

ezra_ned said:

"products without NAFDAC numbers are most likely harmful to users, can you explain how the phones are harmful? una no even dey think before una cook comparisons."

lollis_Makeover said:

"Said the same thing earlier and someone said “how is selling an upgraded iPhone fake”, and you think this same people won’t vote Tinubu again? Odiegwu"

Mikeyofabj commented:

"Saw some clowns in the comments saying it is an upgraded iPhone is not fake . First of all an XR that the back glass and some other things were changed to look like an iPhone 17 is not Upgraded, the only upgrade is to your ego."

Media294 said:

"Is phone a consumable product? Hw Una dey reason...."

Shaddai_001 reacted:

"He was just in love with the algorithm and getting engagement and making his money, freedom fighting was never his first calling, that’s why he looked for controversies up and down. He was the hero Nigeria deserved but he was never a true hero."

DaveOrakwue said:

"iPhone dey get NAFDAC number??? The iPhones "he's selling" are the aftermath of wrecking BLord's business venture, something that the general public is fully aware of I'm still yet to understand the correlation between the iPhone and NAFDAC number."

Baba Ijesha advised to meet VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man advised Yoruba actor Baba Ijesha to contact online personality Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

This was after Baba Ijesha, who recently regained his freedom after spending more than three years behind bars, faced criticism online.

Reacting to the criticism against the actor, the man advised him to meet with VeryDarkMan to clear his name.

Source: Legit.ng