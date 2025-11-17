Social activist VeryDarkMan recounted how he confronted Mr Jollof on board a commercial flight and says the comedian attacked him first

VDM claimed he had to fight back because Jollof would have finished him if he didn’t

United Nigeria Airlines confirmed both men were handed over to airport security after the altercation

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has opened up about the tense midair confrontation between him and media personality Freedom Atsepoyi, popularly called Mr Jollof.

VDM insisted that he might not have survived if he hadn’t fought back.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, VDM said he walked up to Mr Jollof inside the aircraft to talk about their unresolved issues.

VDM claims Mr Jollof attacked him first during their fight. Photos: Mr Jollof, VDM.

Source: Instagram

According to him, the comedian responded with violence before he could even start the conversation.

VDM claimed the first punch came unexpectedly, leaving him no room to walk away or de-escalate the situation.

He said the fight became intense within seconds, and he realised the stakes were much higher than a mere scuffle.

He wrote,

“Jollof would have kpai me if I didn’t defend myself.”

VDM also revealed that Mr Jollof bit him during the exchange, leaving a painful mark and nearly damaging his tattoo.

Airline bans both VDM, Me Jollof

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Monday, November 17, United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) confirmed the incident, noting that it occurred during the boarding of Flight UN0523 at the Asaba International Airport.

The airline said both men were immediately handed over to airport security for questioning and further action.

UNA refrained from giving additional details but reassured passengers and the public of its commitment to maintaining safety and professionalism on all flights.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@chiefotota:

"You this very dark man, you nor get respect, you dey beat people father 😂. Serves him right, dah guy nor get sense"

@callmeandrew13:

"All what I know vdm dey fight wrestling before, c dat heading"

@mr_church77:

"Na so e suppose be! Make everybody Dey settle with hands no be mouth! Me self get boxing match today make I post highest for my story"

@headgirli:

"Jollof get mind bite sensible shoulder 😫😢 Abeg tag me to Jollof’s account, make I check something. @verydarkblackman Pele my dear 😢 Please check your dm"

@obihood1:

"Make grown man dey bite him fellow man 😂😂😂People from plane supposed make videos na , we go dey wait for the VAR reviews sha"

@christceleb:

"Please go and take anti rabies please.. go and treat that wound very well. Don’t overlook it and don’t treat lightly please. Human Bites are infectious!!!.."

Source: Legit.ng