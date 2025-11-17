NCAA Weighs in on VDM, Mr Jollof’s Aircraft Fight as They Begin Investigation: “No Unruly Behaviour”
- Social media activist Verydarkman and comedian Mr Jollof may be in trouble with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)
- This comes after a video of the two men exchanging blows on a plane went viral on Monday morning
- VDM and Jollof previously had a heated social media exchange after the critic dragged the comedian's wife into the controversy
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has requested urgent information regarding the flight incident involving social media personalities VeryDarkMan (VDM) and Mr Jollof.
The incident, which occurred on Monday, was captured on video, showing the pair struggling in the aircraft aisle as other passengers attempted to intervene.
In response to the footage, Michael Achimugu, NCAA's Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, posted on X, referencing one of the clips and writing:
"If you are kind enough to provide the name of the airline in whose aircraft this incident occurred, and the date, it would help investigations."
VDM, Mr Jollof engage in physical fight inside aircraft, leaked video trends: “Activist turns Mike Tyson”
In a follow-up post, Achimugu condemned their actions, accusing them of endangering the safety of passengers and crew members.
“There is no tolerance for unruly behaviour aboard an aircraft. Both individuals will face the full strength of the law. It is even more shameful when one considers both of them partners in educating their millions of followers to avoid unruly behaviour.
"While waiting for information (I have reached out to our staff for details now that I am on ground), one wonders whether the pilot had both passengers deplaned or if they were flown to the destination. If it were the latter, there would be consequences. The actions of both men put the safety of all other passengers and the crew at risk. It also put the safety of the aircraft at risk.”
See the post below:
The cause of the altercation remains unclear. According to reports, it began before takeoff, but neither the airline nor the individuals involved has issued an official statement.
VDM and Mr Jollof have had a long-running online feud. VDM previously accused Mr Jollof and his wife of defamation, stating that their home address was posted online, forcing them to stay in a hotel for safety reasons. In October 2024, Mr Jollof's wife filed a N500 million defamation lawsuit against VDM, seeking a public apology across media platforms.
Tensions escalated further when VDM accused the comedian’s wife of “sleeping with Yahoo boys,” intensifying the already heated exchange between the two.
