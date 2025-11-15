VDM has reacted to the viral video where FCT Minister Nyesom Wike denied calling Ahmad Yerima a fool

A video had circulated a few days ago showing the minister in a fiery confrontation with a naval officer

The activist became dramatic while searching for the fool in his room and eventually named the person he considered the fool

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, has reacted to the viral video where Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike denied abusing the naval officer who confronted him.

After the video of the fiery confrontation between the minister and the naval officer went viral, Wike reacted, claiming he didn’t abuse the officer as reported.

In his reaction, VDM asked who the fool is and added that Wike had indeed abused the officer on national television, only to later deny the report.

VDM called Wike’s actions an abuse of power and stated that the minister showed a lack of self-respect.

VDM becomes dramatic in viral video

In the clip, VDM dramatically searched his house, looking for the "fool." He checked under his bed and continued searching.

He later called the minister "a fool" and taunted him further. VDM pointed out that only one person could give orders to a military officer, and that person would be obeyed. He told Wike he could never be that person.

VDM continued by stating that even if Wike contested in the future, he had lost his respect, making him unfit to give orders.

The activist also remarked that the minister was just a public servant driving around in a Rolls-Royce, using the country’s money to enjoy his life.

This is not the first time VDM has called out the FCT minister. When the initial video of the confrontation between Wike and the naval officer went viral, he dragged the minister, praising the officer and sharing what the officer should have done.

See the video here:

Fans react to VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the activist. Many laughed at him with the dramatic way he was behaving. They also spoke about the person who is truly a fool while joining VDM to drag the minister as well. Here are comments below:

@miz_tymless reacted:

"That's Nigerian politicians for you, they can turn wine to water."

@ adcruizgraphix reacted:

"Boss e fit dey under fridge check am well."

@official_luketherealtor shared:

"E go reach everybody. The pressure reach am Abi e no reach am?"

@adeyanjudeji shared:

"E over clear."

